The first production version of AC Cars’ third all-original recreated model – the 378 Superblower – is now completed

Landmark production model ready in its home market a mere six months after it was announced to the public

Reborn Superblower boasts a 580hp 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine

Sales begin through UK dealer Boss Motor Company in Buckinghamshire

Visit www.accars.eu for more information and to view the full gallery of images

Hethel, United Kingdom, 14 January, 2021 – AC Cars has welcomed the very first production AC Cobra 378 Superblower. Following on from the launch announcement in July 2020, the reborn Superblower showcases the very best of AC Cars’ meticulous attention to detail and quality engineering to bring this iconic nameplate back to the fore.

Powered by a 6.2-litre 580hp supercharged V8 engine and featuring an all-original four-inch round tube ladder frame chassis, the arrival of the reborn Superblower signifies the continued resurgence of the AC brand. The flowing lines and that unmistakable muscular body shape are complemented by an exquisitely hand-crafted interior and overall maintains the true AC Cobra pedigree throughout.

The AC Cobra 378 Superblower complements the recently announced Series 1 all-electric and 140 Charter Edition AC Cobra models that form part of the reborn series of cars to be faithfully recreated exactly like the stunning originals. Like its brethren, every newly produced AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV comes with a full certificate of originality along with a designated ‘COB’ chassis number on the correct ‘AC Cars’ chassis plate, too.

Alan Lubinsky, Chief Executive of AC Cars, said: “We are incredibly proud to see the first production version of 378 Superblower now built. It’s a tremendous achievement by the full team of engineers to produce such a high-quality car ahead of schedule and in the midst of a challenging global pandemic. This is another big step forward in the ongoing resurgence of the AC Cars brand and we are tremendously excited to start UK sales through our sales team at Boss Motor Company.”

AC’s UK dealer, Boss Motor Company of Buckinghamshire, is now offering the specially recreated model of the famous AC Cobra 378 Superblower. The car raised plenty of interest when it was conceived and launched by AC’s current owners back in 1998 and serenaded not a few motor-tuned ears with its gruff, distinctive and wholly authentic V8 soundtrack. Only a relatively small number of cars could be built and sold at that time, but now, 22 years later, the Superblower is back!

Priced at £129,500 (OTR) and available through Boss Motor Company in the UK, the Superblower boasts a list of specifications aimed at delivering that authentic driving experience that is so synonymous with the AC brand.

These include: Original style four-inch inch round tube ladder frame chassis, 6.2-litre 580bhp Supercharged V8 Engine, six-speed gearbox, aluminium radiator and header tank with electric cooling fan, high performance servo-assisted race specification calipers with ventilated disc brakes, 3.45:1 ratio – limited slip differential, front and rear multi-link suspension with coil over shock absorbers, front and rear anti-roll bars, pin drive 7.5” x 15″ Front – 9.5″ x 15″ Rear wheels, hand crafted interior finished in black leather, glovebox in leather, door map pockets, deep pile carpets and leather covered instrument panel.

Orders are now being taken by Boss Motor Company (Call: 01923 267200 or www.bossmotor.co.uk ) for the new factory-built AC Cobra 378 Superblower. Visit www.accars.eu for more information and to view the full gallery of images.