Fletchers Farm Fest – A brand-new music festival for the North East!

Saturday July 18th 2020

Woodhouse Farm, Great Ayton TS9 6HZ

https://www.fletchersfarmfest.co.uk/

Fletchers Farm Fest promises to provide a unique days entertainment under the shadow of Captain Cook’s Monument, North Yorkshire.

23 of the best musical acts spread over two stages from the UK, Ireland and the USA will rock the Fletchers Farm site for 12 hours from Mid-day on Saturday July 18th.

It promises to be a day of musical entertainment not to be missed.

Headlined by Irish, US based, Celtic -Americana all sister four piece The Screaming Orphans, a genre-breaking, chart topping all sister band from Ireland, who are known worldwide for their award-winning sound, combining their original pop songs with a unique take on traditional Irish music. The band have toured globally and recorded with the likes of Sinead O’Connor, Peter Gabriel, The Chieftains, Joni Mitchell and World music star Baaba Maal. Screaming Orphans have released 14 albums and have topped Billboard, iTunes Pop and World Music charts.

Opening the main stage will be local BBC Tees Introducing supported band Be Quiet. Shout Loud! “Sequins, impressive dance moves and a whole load of sparkle” – NARC, followed by good time tunes from Eddie Parrish and The Councillors. One of Teesside’s brightest new bands, SWEARS “SWEARS are one of the hottest new alternative rock bands on the Teesside music scene.” – NE Volume, will bring their brand of alt rock to the main stage before London duo Ooberfuse “Very cool and quirky!” – Boy George, bring you their unique and chilled out Electronica to the farm setting. Must watch indie bands complete the afternoon with appearances by La Dharma “Four lads making a great sound” – Janice Long and London bands Butterfly “Exceptional” – James Whale, and Officer “Quite breath-taking beauty and brokenness” – Right Chord Music.

Teesside lads, and UK festival favourites, The Balcony promise a special end to the daytime entertainment on the main stage before Shaun Kelly and The Returned Gifts “Infectious, memorable and great fun” – Dancing About Architecture, raise the heat once more ahead of the night times entertainment. Wonder Stuff / Levellers Dan Donnelly graces the main stage with his unique brand of Celtic Rock before Fargo Railroad Company take you to the deep south of the US with their set of southern rock originals. Newcastle’s finest The Jet Reds mix a set of their best originals with some indie anthems to get the crowd well and truly warmed up for the headline act The Screaming Orphans. An all-girl Irish four piece based on the West Coast of the US, who are the ultimate feel good band with a host of TV and festival appearances racked up over an illustrious career.

It promises to be a spectacular end to a night under the summer stars.

The acoustic stage based under the café at Fletchers Farm is packed full of the finest acoustic talent from the UK and Ireland.

BBC radio supported Will Purdue brings his unique alt country to the festival, while BBC Introducing supported Scott& Maria “Beautiful fingerstyle guitar and dual vocals” – BBC Introducing, and Laura Victoria “‘A grand slab of originality” – Maverick Magazine, promise to bring some guaranteed quality to the stage. One of Liverpool’s top Americana songwriters John Jenkins “This is Liverpool Americana; quality in abundance” – Liverpool Acoustic, heads to the stage with his three piece acoustic band and nu-Bluesman Ben Hemming “One of the best things I’ve heard this year” – Music News, heads north from London and is a must see live act. Tracey Browne is a unique songwriter from the north west and country blues man Benjamin W Pike “Brilliant fingerstyle guitarist” – The Independent, promises to deliver a gravel soaked live set. Local musician Joe Ramsey “Gentle with stirring vocals and meaningful, heartfelt lyrics” – Little Dose of Indie, promises to pack the acoustic stage with his burgeoning reputation ahead of two of Ireland’s finest musician’s RTE Radio 1 acts Padraig Jack and Steo Wall “Steo Wall is set to join the likes of Shane McGowan as a pioneering voice in Irish folk music” – Hot Press, both of whom promise to raise the café roof!

Also, there will be a special guest performance from the beautiful Elaine Palmer. A celebrated songwriter and performer, Elaine has shared stages with an impressive roll-call of artists – she’s toured with KT Tunstall, David Gray, Paolo Nutini, King Creosote, Damien Rice, Donavan and Joanna Newsome over the years as well as playing shows of her own around the world. She’s also picked up a string of accolades from the media for her three studio albums, with Mojo Magazine, Maverick Magazine and Uncut Magazine all delivering rave verdicts in album reviews and the iconic Bob Harris declaring himself a fan with airplay on his BBC Radio 2 show.

Numerous local food stalls and bars will make up the food village and on-site camping is available as well as free parking.

Times: 12 noon to midnight (Gates open 10am)

Adult ticket: £20 Early Bird Limited number / £25 + booking fee

Child ticket 5-16yrs £5 + booking fee (All children must be accompanied by an adult)

£30 on the gate

Camping: £5 per person

Parking: Free

Tickets available from:

No Dogs Allowed (Only assistance dogs)

Press / Line up / Event info: denise@manillapr.com

https://www.facebook.com/FletchersFarmCoffeeShop

