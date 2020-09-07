A growing utilities group has won the Innovation Award at the virtual Teesside Business Awards held last night.

The Everflow Group, which comprises business water retailer, Everflow Water and software company, Everflow Tech, has won the award just two weeks after securing the Digital Transformation award at the inaugural Tees Tech awards.

Everflow Water is the UK’s fastest organically growing water retailer. After launching in 2015, it now has a current annualised revenue exceeding £60m and over 70 employees based in Teesside.

It has achieved this success through the application of technology to improve all internal processes. The retailer was integral in the research and development of Everflow Tech’s comprehensive sales, billing and customer management software which is now sold to other retailers in the market.

Chief Executive Officer, Josh Gill, says: “I’m really pleased the Everflow Group has been recognised externally for its ambition and dedication to provide a great customer experience. The whole team have worked together over the last five years to develop ideas for improvement and we wouldn’t have been as successful without this teamwork. To have an award to show it’s not just the leadership team who recognize this success is such a boost for everyone at the group!”

“Our success means we can expand, too, which is an amazing privilege during such difficult times – we’ve recently launched the Everflow Academy to provide opportunities to young people who may have the ambition and skills but lack the experience. We want more people to be part of our success.”

The grand final of the North East Business Awards will be broadcast live on Thursday 24th September.