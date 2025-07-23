FOLLOW THE PEBBLE TRAIL TO A SPECIAL SUMMER PARTY…

RESIDENTS at a leading North East care home are celebrating summer with a treasure trail of special, hand painted gifts for the community.

Heatherfield, at Annitsford, Cramlington – owned by Prestwick Care – provides general nursing and residential care, with a special unit for young, physically disabled people.

And not only are staff at the 74-bed home having a summer celebration party on Friday 25 July, but residents have created special souvenirs of the event.

The 71 men and women who live at Heatherfield have spent several weeks hand painting polished pebbles, which they have hidden throughout the neighbourhood.

And the hope is that those who find them will keep them as a memento or even bring them along to the party, where they will be able to meet the residents who designed them.

The party will take place at the home from 2pm until 4pm and there will be food and refreshments along with live music from local artist, Michael Steven.

Heatherfield is renowned for its landscaped grounds, and the idea for the pebble trail came from the Heatherfield Gardening Club.

This group of green fingered residents meet on Tuesdays to take part in a variety of horticultural pursuits from planting to weeding.

And manager Fiona Payne said they have all “put their hearts and souls into making the pebbles as attractive and eye catching as they can.

“At Heatherfield we focus very much on what people can do, rather than what they can’t,” she said, “and that is why the home is very much at the centre of the community.

“We hope local residents enjoy looking for and finding our pebbles and that as many as possible will come along to the party on 25 July.”