Treatment works investment helps protect the River Coquet

Investment to protect water quality in the River Coquet in Northumberland has seen upgrades carried out at a rural sewage treatment works (STW).

Northumbrian Water has invested £5.6m at Felton STW, near Alnwick.

Enhancements to the site, which have been carried out by the water company’s partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), took 12 months to complete and included the renewal and replacements of elements of the site’s plant.

This will ensure the site continues to operate efficiently and effectively, to meet the demands of local population growth.

Jonathan Shaw, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “Population growth, along with increased rainfall from climate change, contributes to increased amounts of combined sewage and rainwater entering our treatment works. To protect the environment, investment such as this is vital, and we are pleased to have added protection to the River Coquet with this project.”