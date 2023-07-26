FOOD AND ALL THE SUMMER FUN OF THE FAIR AT OCEAN BEACH PLEASURE PARK…

A NORTH East leisure park has opened its doors for the summer, following a £1.2m investment in new attractions.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park at South Shields is now welcoming visitors from across the North East and beyond, who are already enjoying favourite rides as well as being able to try the newest additions to the park.

And the owners have revealed that there are further investments planned in 2024, to add even more new rides.

It is the wide range of entertainment options for all ages at Ocean Beach which has been led to it being nominated in the Best Seaside Park category at this year’s UK Theme Park Awards.

New rides which will become a permanent fixture at the site include the Log Flume, Super Jumper and the Pirate Ship, with a number of others which will be in place for the summer months.

They include the thrilling Meteorite, which has already taken up residence at the park, as well as King Swing.

Younger visitors can also enjoy the Kids’ Corner with mini trampolines, teacups, flying jets and a range of other family-friendly attractions.

The park’s amusement arcades and Quasar laser quest – which are open all year around – also give the option of additional experiences, to really add to a day packed with variety.

The food offering at Ocean Beach has now taken on an international flavour, with stands featuring cuisines from around the world.

They include the Ocean Food Court where there’s everything from Mexican chicken to churros, to kebabs and German sausages.

The Main Street Diner’s menu include Chinese noodles, with noodles also on offer at SideWalk Café as well as firm funfair favourites, hot dogs and burgers.

Anyone with a craving for doughnuts can indulge themselves at the Kids’ Corner Café and Twice as Nice with each outlet also offering a whole host of other delicious treats.

Those with a sweet tooth will be in seventh heaven at the Candy Cabin and at the Nutella stand where crepes and bubble waffles are the order of the day.

Other food outlets include Sweet Treats, Laylaz Italian ice cream, Log Cabin Fisheries, Scoop and Bean for hot beverages and ice cream and The Rock Shop which stocks all of the seaside favourites such as candy floss and toffee apples.

Favourites such as hook a duck and other sideshows where visitors can win prizes are also now fully operating, with fully contactless payments now available with the Ocean Beach Fun Card which can be used in the arcades.

Michael Sheeran from Ocean Beach Pleasure Park can’t wait to welcome their visitors.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops to make sure that we’re giving our visitors a really exciting day out with lots of fun to be had for people of all ages and our newest attractions are already proving very popular,” Michael said.

“We’ve got award-winning beaches right on our doorstep so visitors really don’t need to go anywhere else.

“We’ve also got a fantastic food offering with something for absolutely everyone, and we look forward to people from across the North East and further afield having a really memorable time with us.”

