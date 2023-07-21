Food Festivals you have on your Radar this summer in the Northumberland

Summer is the time to enjoy delightful weather with good company, and what better way to do that than by indulging in some mouthwatering food? Northumberland, a stunning county on the northeast coast of England, is home to a variety of food festivals that will satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. Here are three food festivals in Northumberland that you should definitely put on your radar this summer.

1. The Northumberland Food and Drink Festival:

Kicking off the summer food festival season is the Northumberland Food and Drink Festival, held at the beautiful Kirkley Hall in Ponteland. This two-day extravaganza showcases the best of Northumberland’s culinary delights. With over 80 stalls offering an array of local produce, including artisan cheese, freshly baked bread, and locally brewed beers, this festival is a food lover’s dream come true. Take the opportunity to sample delicious street food while enjoying live music and entertainment. Cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs will provide insight into their culinary expertise, leaving you inspired to try new dishes at home.

2. The Berwick Food and Beer Festival:

If you’re a fan of both food and craft beer, then the Berwick Food and Beer Festival is the place to be. Held in the historic town of Berwick-upon-Tweed, this festival celebrates the region’s finest food alongside carefully selected craft beers. Indulge in local produce and dishes from various food stalls, offering everything from fresh seafood to decadent desserts. Wash it all down with a wide selection of craft beers and ciders from local breweries. With live music, entertainment, and a bustling atmosphere, this festival promises a weekend of culinary delights and fantastic brews.

3. The Alnwick Food Festival:

Nestled in the heart of Northumberland, the picturesque town of Alnwick plays host to an annual food festival that attracts food enthusiasts from near and far. The Alnwick Food Festival is a two-day event that showcases the very best of regional food and drink. Stroll through the market stalls and sample a range of delectable delights, from freshly baked bread and pastries to locally sourced meat and seafood. Take part in interactive workshops and watch talented chefs prepare mouthwatering dishes using the finest local ingredients. Live entertainment, street performances, and a buzzing atmosphere make this festival a must-visit for food lovers of all ages.

These food festivals are just a snapshot of the vibrant culinary scene in Northumberland. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor to the area, attending one or all of these festivals will give you the chance to savor the rich flavors and unique dishes that Northumberland has to offer. From delicious street food to delightful desserts and refreshing craft beers, there is something to satisfy every palate. So, make sure to mark your calendars and prepare your taste buds for a summer of gastronomic delights in Northumberland.

