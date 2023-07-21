LET’S BE BRAVE TOGETHER: MAYBELLINE UK LAUNCHES BRAVE TOGETHER IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DITCH THE LABEL TO EMPOWER GEN Z BY MAKING ONLINE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER

The conversation surrounding mental health has never been more open. The prevalence of high-profile individuals publicly sharing their experience with mental health has helped to reduce stigma and raise more awareness than ever before. However, with 82% of 18–25s having sought or considering mental health support, it’s clearly an issue that demands further action.

The internet and social media plays a huge part in all our lives, and a new survey from Maybelline UK found 34% of 18–25s look towards social media to find and access to mental health support and social connectivity. Furthermore, when it comes to accessing mental health resources, it’s the second most-likely place they will visit for help, after visiting the NHS website (46%).

The survey of more than 2,000 respondents aged 18-25,also found 33% struggle to access mental health support in the UK, with the biggest barrier for them being ‘waiting times’ (48%). According to Mental Health Foundation an alarming 75% of children and young people who experience mental health problems, aren’t getting the help they need.

Maybelline UK is partnering with Ditch the Label, a global youth charity which reaches 160-million people around the world, and provides digital safe spaces and direct, non-judgemental advice. This is aligned with Maybelline’s Brave Together initiative, which aims to help young people living with anxiety and depression, offering tools on how to spot the signs and access individual mental health support.

Over the next two years, Maybelline UK will fund over 17,500 hours of 1:2:1 help, providing online support every hour of the day for the next two years via Ditch the Label’s safe space community forum. In partnership with Ditch the Label, Maybelline will empower 18–25-year-olds to use technology for good in their mental health journeys.

To further enable access to mental health support, Maybelline UK are also launching Brave Talk – a one-hour training course designed to help people learn how to have a conversation with a loved one who may be struggling with their mental health. It’ll provide advice on how to identify signs of stress and discuss any barriers that may stop people from getting help, rolling out in universities across the UK from September to efficiently reach younger people in their own environment.

Globally, Maybelline’s Brave Together campaign has already supported over 1 million people to gain free access to mental health support.

Anika Majithia, General Manager Maybelline UK & Ireland said “At Maybelline, our #1 mission is to drive self-confidence for all. We’re thrilled to partner with Ditch the Label, to use the power of Maybelline to help scale free and accessible mental health support for young people. I’d like to thank Liam and the Ditch the Label team for pioneering the use of technology to support this critical topic – we can’t wait to partner on working to drive long-term change together.”

Liam Hackett, CEO at Ditch the Label, said “We are beyond proud to be working with Maybelline UK on their Brave Together initiative. This powerful campaign not only helps encourage more young people to open up about their mental health, but also funds crucial safe spaces both online and offline where people can receive expert help from trained mentors and therapists and benefit from new education initiatives in the classroom. There has never been a more pressing moment for brands and charities to be promoting positive mental wellbeing and scaling access to support. It is truly refreshing to be working with an incredible team who are as passionate as we are about providing direct support.”

Margaret Johnston-Clarke, Global Chief Diversity Equity Inclusion Officer L’Oréal Groupe, said “At L’Oréal Groupe – and across our 36 brands – our mission is to ‘Create the Beauty that Moves the World’ – and an integral part of this mission is the role our brands play in supporting programmes that address today’s critical societal challenges. By using their scale, influence and platforms, our brands seek to raise awareness and empower more consumers to gain access to the individual support they need, and ultimately, build a more inclusive society for all.”

Visit: https://ditchthelabel.org/

Please follow and like us: