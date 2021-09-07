Hunting is a lot of fun. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic and its many lockdowns, hunters throughout the United States have been unable to get outdoors and enjoy themselves. The pandemic has also led to mass unemployment and a global recession, which means that many hunters don’t have the cash to invest in expensive hunting equipment anymore. Thankfully, there are a few solutions to this, and there are a few ways that hunters can get the necessary equipment for less.

In this article, we will tell you how you can still buy your hunting equipment without breaking the bank:

Finance

Finance is a great way to buy expensive hunting equipment without having to pay for everything at once. Finance plans allow you to stagger your payments. While you will still have to pay the same amount of money, you’ll have longer to do it. You can get finance plans for everything from Excalibur micro crossbows to high-powered hunting rifles. The only thing you need to get finance on something is a deposit and a good credit score. Usually, the deposit will be just under 10% of the cost of the item. Try to find a finance plan that doesn’t charge lots of interest.

Sales

Another way to buy hunting equipment for less is to browse major retailers during sales. Sales usually take place at the end of each season. They also take place around holidays, like Christmas and Easter. Unless it’s an archive sale or a sample sale, the deals probably won’t exceed 50%. Even so, you can still save a lot of money buying hunting equipment during the sale season. You might also be able to get finance on an item while it’s on sale. Make sure to sign up for your favorite hunting retailers’ newsletters if you want to find out about when their sales will be.

Point-Of-Sale Loans

Some retailers give you the option to take out a point-of-sale loan with companies like Klarna; these point-of-sale loans are very similar to finance plans, except they’re usually much shorter in duration, and they generally don’t charge interest. Your payments are usually staggered into three payments. Each payment will be a third of the total cost of the item that you want to pay. These companies will perform a soft credit check on you before issuing the money to pay for the product.

Vouchers

Another fantastic way to buy your hunting equipment for less is to use vouchers. You type these handy codes in at the checkout and receive discounts. Most voucher codes will be around 10-20%. You can find them online, or you can access them by subscribing to newsletters. Some online hunting stores might also give you them for signing up to their newsletter or for making your first purchase. There are many websites that compile lists of discount codes. If you use one of these, you might be able to find hidden discount codes not available to everybody.

Exchange

Some hunting stores give you the opportunity to exchange your old hunting goods for new ones. If you’re an avid hunter and have racked up a huge collection of hunting goods, then this might be something for you to consider. Make sure that you only exchange items you can afford to lose. Be strategic about what you give away, and what you keep. It might also be worth thinking about selling some of your hunting equipment to buy more. Some items go up in value. If you have any antique, vintage, or exclusive rifles, you might be able to flip them for more than you paid for them.

Borrowing

Many hunting stores and lodges allow people to borrow hunting equipment. If you’re interested in hunting, but you’re not ready to make the leap and invest in brand new equipment, then you could consider borrowing some. Borrowing hunting equipment is definitely a good way to figure out whether hunting is for you or not. If it isn’t, you can just hand back the equipment, and you don’t have to worry about selling or offloading hunting equipment. You do need to take good care of the equipment if you borrow it, however. Suppose you don’t, then you could be charged.

Loan

Another way to buy hunting equipment is with a loan; although this can be very costly in the long term, equipment without the interest accumulated by loans can be huge. Don’t rush into a loan. Weigh up all of your options first.

If you’re a hunting lover, then you’ll probably want to get your hunting equipment for less. Take all of the points in this article into consideration, and you should be able to. Happy hunting, folks.