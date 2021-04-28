High-specification Ranger Stormtrak model offers head-turning style, premium leather interior and range-topping 213PS EcoBlue engine with 10-speed automatic gearbox

DUNTON, UK, April 12, 2021 – Ford has introduced two exciting, limited-edition models building on the style and capability of the company’s award-winning pick-up – the new Ranger Stormtrak and Ranger Wolftrak.

Ranger Stormtrak is a premium truck offering distinctive styling and premium features for customers that value outstanding capability and a generous specification to support their active work and lifestyle needs. Ranger Wolftrak is an intrepid, rugged pick-up designed around the needs of customers who work outdoors and desire commanding off-road performance without compromising comfort and desirability.

“Customers love the bold style and tough capability of our Ranger pick-up, so we’ve developed the new Stormtrak and Wolftrak limited edition models to offer even more of both,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “Stormtrak combines striking looks with added luxury touches and features for active lifestyles, while Wolftrak’s rugged off-road performance helps it comfortably take owners far off the beaten track for work and fun.”

The new Ranger Stormtrak and Wolftrak limited editions will arrive in dealerships from October this year, adding further breadth to Ford’s award-winning line‑up of Ranger variants for a wide range of customers, including the thrilling Ranger Raptor, rally-inspired Ranger MS-RT and recently-announced Ranger chassis cab.

Ford is also introducing a desirable new Power Roller Shutter option for Ranger Wildtrak Double Cab, which is specified as standard on Ranger Stormtrak.

New Stormtrak is a force of nature

Based on the premium Ranger Wildtrak series, the new Ranger Stormtrak delivers even higher specification with further enhanced comfort features and unique finishes. A limited run of vehicles will be built to ensure exclusivity, available as a Double Cab for UK customers with spacious rear seating.

All Ranger Stormtrak models are equipped with Ford’s range-topping Bi-turbo 213PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine developing 500Nm of torque for outstanding pulling power. 1 A standard selectable four-wheel drive system offers confident off-road performance, while the advanced 10‑speed automatic gearbox delivers a smooth, effortless driving experience.

Striking Rapid Red paint is unique to Ranger Stormtrak, complementing the exclusive red grille insert that contributes to the muscular front styling. LED headlights also feature, and rugged underbody protection as standard delivers serious road presence. Frozen White and Blue Lightning paint options are also available. Ranger Stormtrak’s powerful look is enhanced by exclusive bonnet and body side decals, chunky three-dimensional badging and a black rear bumper and sports hoop.

In addition, a bedliner, load divider and Ford’s new Power Roller Shutter feature as standard, providing greater convenience and practicality when moving cargo. Ranger Stormtrak also retains the 1.0-tonne payload and 3,500kg maximum towing weight delivered by the popular Wildtrak series. 2

The Ranger Stormtrak interior further enhances the model with premium specification and practical features. Stormtrak-specific seats feature the same supple leather as Ford’s iconic Ranger Raptor, accentuated with embroidered Stormtrak logos and bolsters trimmed with technical fabric. Tinted Graphite interior surfaces and red stitching throughout mirror Stormtrak’s unmistakeable exterior palette.

Ranger Wolftrak tames the wilderness

Ranger Wolftrak is built for customers who desire dependable off-road capability and a bold, no‑nonsense exterior. Based on the Ranger XLT series, Wolftrak is powered by Ford’s 170PS 2.0‑litre EcoBlue diesel engine with the choice of six-speed manual or 10‑speed automatic transmission.

A selectable four-wheel drive system with shift-on-the-fly function, 1 electronically-locking rear differential and all-terrain tyres are standard to enable progress in challenging off-road conditions, supported by a low range four-wheel drive setting to improve performance on steep hills and soft surfaces.

Ford anticipates Ranger Wolftrak will appeal strongly to customers in farming, forestry and outdoor pursuit industries as well as private buyers. A 1.0‑tonne payload and 3,500kg maximum towing weight offer significant load-moving ability, supported by a standard protective bed liner. An optional manual load bed cover or Aeroklas full load canopy are uniquely available in matte black to match Ranger Wolftrak’s blacked-out exterior detailing.

A long-leg tubular sports bar exclusive to Ranger Wolftrak creates a rugged look and supports accessory fitment and easy load restraint. Imposing Conquer Grey paint accentuates the pick-up’s haunches and complements the matte black grille, underbody protection and 17-inch black alloy wheels. The truck’s distinctive style is completed by darkened Wolftrak badges and plastic moulded side steps. Sea Grey paint is also available.

Exclusive touches in Ranger Wolftrak’s cabin include Wolftrak badges, a matte black instrument panel and door spears, and durable all-weather floor mats. Ford’s SYNC 3 connectivity and navigation system with 8-inch touchscreen is a standard feature. 3

New Power Roller Shutter for extra practicality

Ford is also introducing a desirable new power-operated version of its popular Roller Shutter load bed cover, available as an option for Ranger Wildtrak Double Cab models and fitted as standard to Ranger Stormtrak.

The Power Roller Shutter adds new convenience and ease of use, with customers able to open and close the shutter via the key fob, or using buttons located in the load bed or inside the cabin on the dashboard. Sensors provide an anti-pinch function to help prevent trapped fingers or damaged cargo.

Ranger remains Europe’s best-selling pick-up, setting a record 34.9 per cent annual segment share in Europe and 36.7 per cent in the UK last year. In the UK, Ranger accounted for 40 per cent market share for the first quarter of 2021, with more than 5,000 sold year-to-date.