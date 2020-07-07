Seven-speed automatic transmission now available on Focus ST EcoBoost models

Priced from £34,710, carrying a £1,450 premium over six-speed manual

Order books now open for Focus ST auto as Ford dealership showrooms reopen with appropriate social-distancing measures in place, as part of the Ford Care Code

BRENTWOOD, Essex, June. 17, 2020 – The Ford Focus ST is now available to order with a new seven-speed intelligent automatic transmission on EcoBoost petrol variants.

The order books for Focus ST auto open after Ford sales showrooms in England reopen for business, adhering to the Ford Care Code – a series of changes within the dealership environment to keep everyone safe at Ford sites. This includes observing a minimum of a two-metre distance, vehicle sanitisation and wiping down customer waiting areas and furniture (https://www.ford.co.uk/useful-information/care-code).

Focus ST builds on a successful first year on sale, with more than 2,000 (2019) examples sold since June 2019 and then going onto be crowned ‘Hot Hatch of the Year’ by Top Gear Magazine in the Autumn and again at the Scottish Car of the Year awards in December.

Now Focus ST gains a seven-speed automatic transmission, available on petrol variants of both five-door and estate bodystyles, opening the Ford ST experience to new customers and to those who prefer a choice of transmission when deliveries start in July.

This derivative uses a rotary gear selector and features steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters to select gears manually. Like manual versions of Focus ST, a dedicated “Sport” button on the flat-bottomed steering wheel gives direct access to Sport mode, and an additional “Mode” button allows drivers to quickly scroll through the Drive Mode options.

Its seven-speed automatic gear differentiation maximises flexibility, and Adaptive Shift Scheduling alters gearshift timings depending on different driving styles, optimising performance for road or track.

The 2.3-litre EcoBoost all-aluminium engine is the most powerful ever offered for a Focus ST, using advanced turbocharging technology to deliver 280PS power at 5,500rpm and 420Nm of torque from 3,000rpm to 4,000rpm.

Prices for the Focus ST start at £30,575 for the five-door, EcoBlue diesel model and £31,975 for the estate, while EcoBoost petrol prices start at £33,260 and £34,660 for the five-door and estate, respectively.

Opting for the seven-speed automatic transmission carries a £1,450 premium over manual models, with the five-door hatchback costing from £34,710 and the estate from £36,110.

Fuel consumption (MPG)

(WLTP) Performance Focus ST 5-door Power

PS CO 2

g/km Low High Overall Max speed mph 0-62 mph

sec 2.3 EcoBoost 6-speed manual 280 187 23.9 39.7 34.4 155 5.7 2.3 EcoBoost 7-speed automatic 280 188 20.9 40.9 34.4 155 6.0 2.0 EcoBlue 6-speed manual 190 148 42.1 56.4 50.4 136 7.6