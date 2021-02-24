The size of the charge network available to Ford electric vehicle drivers has increased more than threefold in readiness for first deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E performance SUV.

Ford is expanding its long-standing business partnership with bp by adding pulse – the biggest public charging network in the UK – to the Ford Pass charging network.

The move ahead of the arrival of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E increases Ford’s UK network from almost 3,000 charge points to around 9,500.

DrivingElectric’s favourite future car

Readers of specialist site DrivingElectric.com named the Ford Mustang Mach-E their ‘Future Electric Car’ of the year in the 2021 DrivingElectric awards.

Editor Richard Ingram said: “Our readers are fully on board with Ford’s decision to use the famous Mustang sports car name. Mustang Mach-E’s electric drivetrain helps, giving the car the stats to live up to its name, with 0-62mph coming up in under four seconds in the upcoming GT version.”

Ford Pass on the pulse

Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers can use FordPass to locate, navigate to, monitor and pay for charging at over 6,600 charge points in the UK belonging to the new bp pulse network.

Mustang Mach-E owners will enjoy one year’s free bp pulse access, including a rapidly growing number of high-power 150kW DC chargers, 50kW DC chargers and almost 6,000 7kW AC points.

The trebling of Ford’s network size provides reassurance to offset one of the main concerns about switching to electric – range anxiety.

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E performance Battery Electric Vehicle also reassures, thanks to its intelligent range calculations drawing on live data to produce as accurate an available range display as possible, taking into account weather conditions on route affecting capability and information from other Mustang Mach-Es.

The inclusion of bp’s pulse network into the FordPass network is in addition to 3,000 existing chargers. Also available to Mach-E drivers is one year’s free subscription to Ionity’s ultra-fast chargers at 15 sites in the UK and five in Ireland.

Ford offers its Ford Connected Wallbox for all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle customers at home – delivering up to five times the charging power of a typical domestic socket.

Mark Harvey, Ford’s European enterprise connectivity director, said: “Starting 2021 with the exciting Mustang Mach-E will accelerate Ford’s progress towards electrified engines accounting for more than half of our car sales by the end of 2022.

“Key to this roll-out is the supporting infrastructure available to Ford customers, and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to match more electrified vehicles with enough locations to charge them.”

The high-performance Mustang Mach-E, arriving this spring, equipped with extended-range battery and all-wheel drive will deliver 0-62mph acceleration in 5.1 seconds and a targeted WLTP pure electric driving range of up to 335 miles. The rear-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E has a 379-mile WLTP range.