A former apprentice now working as a logistics coordinator with Moody Logistics and Storage has been voted its Employee of the Year.

Rhys Common was a popular choice after stepping up in his new role to help the business overcome the challenges of the past 12 months.

The 20-year-old, from Blyth, had been searching for an apprenticeship after completing his A levels in 2017 but was unsure of exactly which career to pursue.

He said: “I saw an advert for the apprenticeship with Moody’s and thought it looked really interesting. I was fortunate enough to be selected and since then, I’ve not looked back!

“I’d not previously considered a career in the transport industry, but I’ve learnt so much and working in logistics is not only interesting, but there are real opportunities to progress within the company.”

Rhys started as a logistics apprentice and, having completed the programme in 2019, now works in the operations office, routing and confirming customer deliveries, organising and managing inventory, inputting parcel information, and dealing with documentation, and ensuring the safe and timely transportation of shipments.

Caroline Moody, managing director of the family-run Cramlington firm, said Rhys thoroughly deserves the accolade.

“We are keen to attract more young people into the logistics sector and he is a shining example of someone who has used his apprenticeship to gain the valuable on the job experience that has set him up for the next stage of his career.

“Our business has been extremely busy during the pandemic, helping keep the nation supplied. It was during this period that Rhys stepped up to his new logistics coordinator role and, despite the pressures, did whatever was asked of him.

“Rhys has settled into his role really well and I’m confident he will progress to more senior roles and will contribute to the continued growth of the company in the years ahead.

“He’s proving a real asset to the company, and a tremendous advert for the apprenticeships.”

The title of Driver of the Year was claimed for the second year in succession by Paul Tweddell, who topped the votes from his fellow Moody truckers. He was recognised for his consistent high standards.