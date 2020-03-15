This spring, mobility brand Free2Move will add Citroën’s latest innovation Ami – 100% ëlectric, to its range of services in Paris. This quirky, ultra-compact vehicle can be driven from the age of 16 without a driving licence.

In the spring, Free2Move will add Citroën’s innovative Ami – 100% ëlectric to its range of vehicles. Instantly recognisable, Ami is a transport device that is particularly well-suited to urban mobility. 100% electric, compact, comfortable and protective, Ami provides a closed, heated and bright interior that is protected from the elements, in which 2 people can get around side by side in comfort.

Free2Move stands out and offers Ami on a carsharing basis, without a driving licence and from 16 years of age.

With no minimum rental duration, two pricing options will be available for Ami:

Without a subscription, rental costs €0.39 per minute, €18 for the first hour (then €9 per hour for any additional hours) and €60 per day.

With a no contract subscription of €9.90 per month, rental costs €0.26 per minute, €12 for the first hour (then €6 per hour for any additional hours) and €40 per day.

No matter the duration of the journey, the best tariff will be automatically applied. For example, after the 45th minute, Free2Move will apply the hourly rate to the rental, which is more advantageous for the client.

F2M is a major operator of shared mobility services in Paris

Thanks to the mobile app, Free2Move users can locate then reserve more than 500 electric vehicles across Paris, and also in the neighbouring towns of Issy-Les-Moulineaux, Vanves, Sèvres, Saint-Cloud and Saint-Mandé. Accessible 24/7, the Free2Move fleet currently consists of Citroën C-Zéro and Peugeot i0n electric cars with 5 doors and 4 seats.

After driving the rented vehicle, the user who has arrived at his or her destination can park in any legal public parking space on the street, and also in the Autolib’ (former Parisian electric car-sharing scheme) stations which are shown in the Free2Move app

In order to create a tailor-made trip, the app user can locate and reserve the nearest car, and can access a wide range of other mobility services (including mopeds, bikes, scooters, ride hailing and public transport, etc).