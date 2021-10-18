In-line with the expansion of their Mobility Hub, Free2Move expands Car On Demand

for B2B and B2C customers across the U.S. and Europe

The Boston Consulting Group has recently reported that car subscription is increasingly important to the automotive sector; this market could represent 30-40 billion dollars by 2030. Free2Move Car On Demand is specifically designed to address these needs, empowering customers with a flexible, all-inclusive, month-to-month program easily accessed through the Free2Move app. Free2Move Car On Demand does not require any long-term commitment.

Already available in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, as well as in France, Spain and Portugal, Free2Move is expanding their Car On Demand service to include the U.K, Germany, Portland and Baltimore. Other launches are planned by the end of the year, both in Europe and the United States. This broad expansion demonstrates the Free2Move objective: to simplify mobility for its customers with high-performance, tailor-made solutions in line with the world of tomorrow.

Recognised for their expertise in the mobility service sector, Free2Move was recently awarded the Frost & Sullivan “2021 New Mobility Marketplace Company of the Year.” The Free2Move Mobility Hub is 100% digital and includes innovate approaches to ride sharing, parking access and rental services, all united in the Free2Move app.

“Since we initially launched Car On Demand two years ago, we’ve perfected this as a flexible, performant solution, created to answer the needs of our B2C customers. Our service is considered a true alternative to purchasing a vehicle, as it covers daily or punctual access. We are proud of our success; in 2021 we met 110,000 demands for vehicle access and have a 97% client recommendation rate!” shares Elodie Picand, Director of Sales and Marketing at Free2Move.

About Free2Move

Free2Move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2Move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility and facilitate the transition to e-mobility. Free2Move Mobility, as part of Free2Move, offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of parking spaces via the app.

Free2Move Mobility in figure: 2 million customers, 400,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points.