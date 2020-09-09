Space like in a conventional SUV in the next higher category

Flowing, lightweight interior design

Elegant background lighting and ID. Light set highlights and support drivers

Wolfsburg (Germany) – Ample space, purist design, high-effect lighting and sustainable upholstery materials: the ID.4’s interior is a modern feel-good lounge that opens up the new character of Volkswagen brand’s first fully electric SUV to all the senses.

The ID.4 is quickly approaching its launch, with the first vehicles scheduled for delivery before the end of this year. In future Volkswagen’s ID.4 will be part of the globally booming, compact SUV segment – with plans to produce and sell the e-SUV not only in Europe, but also in China and later in the USA. Unlike comparable Volkswagen models, the vehicle interior demonstrates a new character because the compact electric drive results in a very spacious vehicle interior. Klaus Zyciora, Head of Volkswagen Group Design, summarises the vehicle interior of the versatile SUV in a striking formula: “freedom on the outside, free space on the inside.” Zyciora and his team developed the vehicle in his former role as Head of Volkswagen Brand Design. He explains that “the ID.4 brings a new sense of space to its category thanks to the new MEB platform, our modular electric drive matrix.”

Typically SUV: large door openings, pleasant, high seating position

Getting in is already a pleasure. The door handles on the ID.4 lie flush with the body and come with electric unlocking. Driver and passengers access the vehicle through large door openings and benefit from a high seating position, while the rear seat bench offers as much space as a conventional SUV in the next higher category. It is also easy to stow away plenty of luggage – the luggage compartment already boasts a volume of 543 litres with the rear seat backrests in an upright position.

The ID.4’s interior design underlines the ample sense of space: similarly to the exterior design, it appears flowing and lightweight, focussing on the essential. The dash panel seems to be floating, as it is not linked to the centre console, which has been designed as an independent component. A large, tilting panoramic sunroof made of glass (optional) grants an unrestricted view of the sky. As darkness falls, the background lighting can be adjusted within 30-colour spectrum to set striking highlights in the vehicle interior. Klaus Zyciora emphasises that the entire display and operating concept has been designed logically and with a straight-forward character, adding “the intuitive operability of the ID.4 brings a new, electric ease to the crossover SUV category.”

ID. Light is a new feature in all ID. models – a light strip below the windscreen. It supports drivers in a host of situations with intuitive lighting effects in different colours. As a result, ID. Light signals to the driver that the vehicle’s drive system is active and that the car has been unlocked or locked. It accentuates information issued by the driver assist and navigation systems and signals braking prompts and incoming phone calls. In conjunction with the navigation system, ID. Light helps to smoothly guide drivers through traffic: by blinking, it recommends a lane change and can also warn the driver if their ID.4 is in the wrong lane.

Seats: very comfortable with animal-free cover materials

The front seats in the ID.4 are sporty and comfortable at the same. In the ID.4 1ST Max1 limited edition model, which will be making its début in Germany at the market launch, the seats bear the seal of approval by the German Campaign for Healthier Backs (AGR). They come with a number of electrical adjustment options, while their pneumatic lumbar supports have a built-in massage function. The materials underline the character of the feel-good lounge. The two future ID.4 limited edition models1 come with seat covers made from animal-free materials. They are constructed of a combination of leatherette and ArtVelours – a microfibre material that consists of around 20 percent recycled PET bottles.

The interior of the ID.4 1ST * and ID.4 1ST Max limited-edition models is dominated by calm, sophisticated colours called Platinum Grey and Florence Brown. The steering wheel, steering column, the housings of the display and control panels in the doors come in trendy Piano Black or purist Electric White. The bright colour sets a futuristic highlight throughout the vehicle interior and underlines its clear-cut design.

The future of mobility is electric. For this reason, Volkswagen brand will be investing eleven billion euros in electric mobility by 2024 as part of the Transform 2025+ strategy. As the first fully electric Volkswagen SUV, the ID.4 is the second model within the ID. range after the ID.3**. This new, individual product range has been the latest supplement to the brand’s traditional product portfolio. In this process, the designation ID. stands for intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies. The ID.4 will be celebrating its world premiere before the end of September 2020.

*ID.4, ID.4 1ST Max, ID.4 1ST: The vehicles are near-production concept cars and not yet available for sale.

**ID.3 – power consumption in kWh/100 km: 15.4–14.5 (combined); CO 2 emissions in g/km: 0; efficiency class: A+.

