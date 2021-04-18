Brits flocking back to the track with spike in sales following the roadmap out of lockdown announcement

Introductory lessons to track driving one of the biggest hits so far in 2021 with TrackDays.co.uk

Nicole and Papa would agree…the pocket-rocket Renault Clio is the preferred track day car for novices, according to new data

Brits are heading back to the track with French flair proving to be the driving force. That’s according to new booking data from TrackDays.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading track day operators.

It saw a spike in sales, up nearly 75% for its track day tuition experiences following the announcement by the Government with its roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions.

And while the UK and Europe are currently at loggerheads over the pandemic, it is the Brits’ love affair with one famous European export – the Renault Clio 197 – that is spearheading the return to the track for many.

According to TrackDays.co.uk data, the pocket-rocket Clio, which has been enhanced for the track, is receiving twice as many bookings compared to the equivalent experience in a Hyundai i30, itself no mean track car that is capable of 0-60mph in under six seconds.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “The introductory track driving experience in the Clio has been the most consistent seller of the lot, double that of its Hyundai equivalent, highlighting how close to their hearts that Brits hold this iconic French car.

“It’s also encouraging to see that petrolheads are keen to return to the track as we ease out of lockdown. In fact, the peak day for sales so far was actually at the end of February, when the Government set out its roadmap highlighting the easing of lockdown restrictions, showing that many simply couldn’t wait any longer to book a track experience, and we expect there’ll be another big lift in sales with the next stage in the roadmap coming in on 12th April.”

Meanwhile, away from the fast-paced track action, other recent reports highlight how UK roads are also set for a return to busy levels, with more car journeys and fewer trips on public transport in the future.

Dan added: “Brits love their cars, whether it’s going out for a Sunday drive, popping to the shops, visiting friends and family, or an adrenaline packed experience around a race track. All indications are that roads and race circuits are soon going to be busier than ever!”

For more information about TrackDays.co.uk, visit www.trackdays.co.uk, while for an airborne adventure visit sister site www.flydays.co.uk.