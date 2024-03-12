  • Tue. Mar 12th, 2024

FRESH START VENUE FOR THE NORTH EAST EXPO

ByJAM Prints and Marketing

Mar 12, 2024 #Business, #NEEXPO, #Trade
NE EXPO23

Fresh Start Events is thrilled to announce The North East Expo, scheduled for April 25th at the Newcastle Racecourse. Due to overwhelming growth and demand, this year’s event necessitated a change of venue to accommodate the increased participation.

Marc Gordon, the event organiser, expressed his excitement, stating, “Following on from the success of previous years, we found this year to be busier than ever, so a change of venue was required. It’s amazing to see so many businesses coming back to the Expo, especially following the pandemic, and we’re sure that the continued growth will benefit all exhibitors participating.”

Attendees can look forward to meeting and networking with over 150 exhibitors and engage with up to 500 people per even, access 16+ seminars featuring local, regional, and national presenters covering diverse topics, develop relationships, build a supplier network, and explore synergies with other businesses.

Exhibitors will benefit from the many individuals and companies that visit the exhibition every year and discover the latest ideas, products, services, and solutions from influential industry leaders.

The North East Expo is open to business owners, managers, and team members from all sectors and backgrounds, providing an inclusive platform to boost profiles and forge valuable connections.

Seminar Highlights include presentations from Louise Williamson: Using AI to Accelerate Your Content CreationJamie Peterson: How to Create the Perfect B2B outbound campaignAnne Marie Soulsby: Decoding Success: Navigating the Competitive Landscape with the Net Zero Accelerator Programme and, Neil Campbell: Compassionate Leadership.

Polly Brennan: Pack Your Mental Fitness KitbagLinda Lowther & Ade Walton: Intellectual Property – From Concept to CommercialisationNatalie Eminae: Creating Successful Short Form Video for Social Media and, Janine Weightman: Cultivating Your Business Capability.

Joaquin Morales: How SEO Can Generate New Clients in 2024Lee France: The Evolving Landscape of Chat GPTKieran James: Are You Running Your Business Deliberately and, Stephen Paul: The Tug of War of Being a Business Owner.

Chloe Clover: Level Up Your Brand Personality Like a ProNECC: Stand Up & Be Counted and, Nick Gianfreda: How Small But Key Changes Can Make a Significant Difference to Website Enquiries.

The North East Expo is the ultimate event for small and medium-sized businesses across the Tyneside, Wearside, and Northumberland regions. Register now for free attendance as a delegate and seize the opportunity to expand your network, knowledge, and business horizons.

Marc concluded:

“We hope for a record-breaking number of attendees this year and hope that the businesses of the North east will benefit from free parking, easy transport links, and on-site catering for a hassle-free experience and this years’ North East Expo!”

 

