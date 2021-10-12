Frighteningly fantastic Halloween half-term packages with Irish Ferries

With the school year in full swing and that much needed break looming, Irish Ferries has selected a range of Halloween-inspired attractions and packages for October half-term trips, amongst the breathtaking coastlines of Ireland.

Perfect for families looking to catch a last minute get-away, without venturing too far from home, where better to kickstart the Halloween festivities than in the midst of pagan Ireland, the destination of Halloween’s supposed origin over 3,000 years ago.

Bringing a week of mythology, music, haunted tours, and candlelit tales, the Puca festival returns to Ireland’s ancient east. The newest addition of Slane Castle is set to be transformed into a playground of hallowed celebration, where the landscapes will be brought to life with spectacular illuminations and installations, whilst the Slane Distillery will be serving up specially created Púca Punch, the Irish term for ghost.

October in Galway sees a multitude of attractions including the Galway Aboo Halloween Festival that is set to hit the medieval streets with a selection of fun and free events planned. Appealing to the younger crowd, Galway also brings pumpkin patch farms hosting Halloween games and face painting to Brigits Garden’s spooky treasure hunts and the Burren Nature Sanctuary for ghost storytelling and fairy walks through the farm to meet and feed the animals.

After an action packed day, families of two adults and up to four children under 16, can take up Irish Ferries Holiday’s special package offer to stay at Galway Bay Lodges for a week, from £793 including return car cruise ferry crossing.

Wherever in Ireland you go, a ghost tour is never far to get to, whether that be by foot or bus, with Dublin’s 4D Gravedigger Ghost Bus Tour, The Original Killarney Ghost Tour or Cork’s walking city tour. Stepping back in time, the guides will theatrically reveal the rich legend, folklore and history of the surrounding area, with tales to freight.

Along the renowned Wild Atlantic way and just a short drive from Cork, Irish Ferries Holidays offers a seven-night stay at the Sea Lodge , in Bantry, starting from just £933, based on two adults and three children. Families can enjoy the flexibility of being able to pick from a range of daily sailings across the Irish Sea as part of the package offer.

Irish Ferries is offering a safer way to get away, with a range of measures in place on board such as in-car check in, improved cleaning and sanitation, social distancing on board and mask wearing, to ensure that both passengers and crew can ‘Travel Safe’. Passengers can also enjoy plenty of space on board, and fresh sea air throughout as well as on the open decks.

Bringing the car to Ireland means families can pack as much as they want and still have room for Duty Free on the way back, with generous allowances with the new ‘Click & Collect’ facility.

Customers can book with confidence with Irish Ferries, which has a range of improved Flexifare offers available.

For more information and to book visit: irishferries.com or https://www.irishferries.com/uk-en/holidays/ireland-holidays/