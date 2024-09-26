From virtual to reality, gamers believe they’re better drivers

Nearly half (48%) of Brits who play racing video games believe that their time behind the virtual wheel makes them better drivers than non-gamers

65% of these gamers see racing video games as similar to real-life driving

Could these perceived similarities be the source of their confidence on the road?

Leatherhead, August 30th 2024 – For racing game enthusiasts, gaming isn’t just a virtual escape – it’s an opportunity to sharpen skills and build confidence that they believe translates to the real road. Almost half (48%) of those who play racing video games believe they’re better drivers than those who don’t, with only 13% of gamers disagreeing.

But why do these gamers feel so confident and are those hours spent in front of screens worth it? Well, according to the gamers themselves, the answer is yes. Progressively immersive racing simulators and cutting-edge developments in car design means that the lines between racing games and reality are increasingly blurred. In fact, 4 in 10 believe gaming improves their real-life driving.

The poll of 1,000 drivers who play racing video games, conducted by Hyundai revealed more than half (52%) report improved reaction time and safety, while overall awareness for the road (42%) and ability to see potential hazards (39%) are also improved by playing racing games. It’s these skills that are developed through gaming that have tangible effects, with half (50%) of those who played racing games as children believing it helped them pass their driving test faster, and over 52% confirming they passed on their first attempt.

To further this, nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents view racing video games as similar to real-life driving. Many find similarities in aspects like steering (63%), control & cornering (49%) and gear shifts (47%). Just a quarter (26%) think the sound in racing games matches real-life driving. Yet, sound remains a critical element for over three-quarters (78%) of gamers, and almost a third (30%) consider it the most important aspect of the driving experience.

This is precisely where Hyundai’s N Active Sound + in the innovative IONIQ 5 N comes into play. This feature offers three realistic, dynamic sounds, one of which comes from the gaming world, having originally been created for Hyundai’s N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo concept car. Features like this, and the N Grin Shift ensures that EVs are as immersive and responsive as the cars that came before.

“With one-third of players acknowledging that racing games have influenced their choice of car model, it’s evident that both fun and functionality need to be at the forefront of design. The technology in the IONIQ 5 N is essential for creating an exhilarating driving experience, addressing what many have felt was previously missing from EVs,” says Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK.

Hyundai’s research also revealed that over three-quarters (77%) of people say they experience more excitement from virtual racing than from real-life driving, Hyundai Motor UK is introducing a new era of driving, ensuring that the thrill gamers enjoy remains a key feature in the future of electric vehicles, showcased in the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.