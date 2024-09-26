MINI at Goodwood Revival 2024

MINI UK will celebrate its 65th anniversary at the Goodwood Revival 2024, with a brand space dedicated to the swinging sixties and all-new MINI Aceman.

Announced earlier this year, the fully electric MINI Aceman sits between the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman in the new family, fusing bold design with crossover proportions, adding style and versatility to every day. With a compact silhouette, streamlined interior and a state-of-the-art circular OLED display, the MINI Aceman offers a single range charge of up to 252 miles* and will launch on UK roads later this year.

The MINI Aceman can be found at ‘Issi’s Laundrette’ – a sixties inspired space celebrating both the heritage and future of MINI. Located in Earls Court Motor Show, guests will have the opportunity to experience the now iconic circular OLED infotainment display in the guise of interactive washing machine windows, and visit the ‘Bubble Shop’ to purchase a range of sweets and sparkling beverages, with 50% from every purchase going to charity partner CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

For those wishing to take home a memento from the day, the ‘Edge Press’ ironing station will offer visitors MINI themed iron-on transfers, while the ‘Spin and Win’ washing machines will be surprising lucky guests with a range of MINI goodies and prizes. ‘Issi’s Laundrette’ will additionally feature hanging washing in the form of the new knitted material which replaced leather inside the new MINI family.

The 2024 Goodwood Revival takes place on 6 – 8th September 2024. Please click here for more information on the new MINI Aceman.