Nothing is more relaxing than spending some quality time with your beloved friends and family members. There is no better way to do this than playing an old-fashioned board game or opting for a video game that everyone will appreciate and enjoy. You do not need to have much gaming expertise to play and enjoy these riveting activities.

These games are distinct from other top MMORPGs where the players must have a high level of expertise to be successful. So basically, they are playable by all regardless of gender or age.

With over a million video and traditional games in existence today, finding the right titles to play with your loved ones can be difficult. That is why we have compiled a list of family-friendly fun games and activities you should try.

Monopoly

Monopoly is a multi-player dice-based board game that allows players to simulate being a landlord. The idea is to buy as much property as possible and force the other players into bankruptcy. You can make them go bankrupt through rent when they land on areas you own.

Without a doubt, its competitive and unpredictable nature makes it a family favourite. The main features of Monopoly that make it engaging are:

Chance and Community Chest Cards

Tax Squares

Jail

Property Deeds, Houses, and Hotels

Money

Like other traditional board games, we now have different versions of Monopoly online. But this doesn’t make it appalling to play the conventional Monopoly on a classic board.

Online Bingo

Bingo is a well-known leisure activity for people in the United Kingdom. Unlike balls used in typical bingo halls, online bingo sites make use of a random number generator.

One prominent feature of bingo sites is the chat function. With this functionality, bingo platforms can promote a sense of community and communication between players. Playing among friends and/or family members is a perfect opportunity to use the chat feature.

All bingo sites are operating on a specific software and networks and given that each network/software may run multiple online bingo sites, you should know the majority to know the best to play on.

Chess

Chess is a two-player strategy game played by millions of people worldwide, on a checker-styled chessboard. Despite not being a group game, chess is still enjoyable among everyone since it involves careful concentration, forethought, and strategizing.

Each player begins with 16 unique pieces divided into:

One Queen

One King

Two Knights

Two Rooks

Eight Pawns

Two Bishops

Each character piece moves in different patterns, with the queen having the most movement pattern. To win, you need to checkmate the opponent’s king by placing it under an inescapable risk of capture. Anything else will result in a stalemate.

Chess offers tons of benefits like how to strategize on particular aspects of life. Others include understanding the importance of foresight and planning.

Scrabble

When playing Scrabble, many no longer see those around them as their friends or family. It is a game that is very competitive and addicting to those who love creativity and spelling. That is why they can perceive friends and family as adversaries.

In simple terms, Scrabble is a word-based board game played by 2-4 players either in teams or solo. The idea is to score the most points by correctly arranging the tiles, each marked with numbers to form a letter. Apart from improving your vocabulary and spelling, the game of scrabble can also help develop your mathematical skills.

Mario Kart

The Mario Kart gaming series has been around for quite some time now. It features numerous characters from the Mario franchise. Mario Kart is a racing game that features different maps, cars, and designable game-characters.

Up to four players can play on one gaming console, and it’s exclusively accessible on Nintendo consoles. So far, there is a total of 14 released video game titles under the Mario Kart series.