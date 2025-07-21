Fun Things to Do with the Kids at the Start of the Summer Holidays in Northumberland (2025 Guide)

Start the Summer Right: Northumberland Adventures for Kids

The school bell has rung its final time for the term and the long summer holidays have arrived. If you’re in Northumberland and wondering how to keep the kids entertained from the very start, you’re in luck. Northumberland is a treasure trove of family-friendly activities, combining history, nature, and seaside fun that’s perfect for kicking off the break in style.

Here’s your 2025 guide to the best things to do with kids at the start of the summer holidays in Northumberland.

1. Explore the Magic of Alnwick Castle

Let the kids step into a real-life fairytale at Alnwick Castle, one of the UK’s most iconic castles and famously known as a filming location for Harry Potter. With broomstick training on the lawn, medieval reenactments, and fun family trails, it’s an immersive experience for both little wizards and curious minds.

Top Tip: Buy a combined ticket for the Alnwick Garden, home to magical water features, a treehouse restaurant, and an enchanting poison garden tour.

2. Build Sandcastles on Bamburgh Beach

Bamburgh Beach, with its soft sands and breathtaking views of Bamburgh Castle, is ideal for a sunny start to the holidays. Kids can paddle, explore rock pools, and fly kites, while parents enjoy the scenic coastline.

Family-Friendly Activities:

Bring a picnic and enjoy the dunes

Try your hand at beach games like rounders or cricket

Spot dolphins or seals off the coast

3. Visit the Warkworth Hermitage and Castle

The Warkworth Castle and Hermitage offers both adventure and a little mystery. Take a riverside walk, explore the medieval ruins, and cross by boat to the hidden Hermitage carved into the rock.

Why Kids Love It:

It feels like a real-life treasure hunt

Opportunities for imaginative play and knightly adventures

Great for combining history with a scenic nature walk

4. Go Wild at Northumberland Country Zoo

Kickstart the holidays with a trip to Northumberland Country Zoo, where kids can get up close with meerkats, snow leopards, wallabies, and more. There are indoor and outdoor play areas, tractor rides, and plenty of interactive exhibits.

Bonus: New for 2025, the zoo offers junior zookeeper experiences—ideal for animal-loving children aged 6 and up.

5. Have a Family Adventure at Kielder Forest

Kielder Water & Forest Park offers outdoor excitement for active families. From biking trails to canoeing, there’s something for every age group. Don’t miss the Kielder Observatory for a spot of stargazing as the sun sets.

Top Early Summer Picks:

Gruffalo and Friends trail

Lakeside walks with pushchair-friendly paths

Forest art installations and play zones

6. Discover Roman Britain at Vindolanda and Hadrian’s Wall

Introduce kids to history with a hands-on visit to Vindolanda Roman Fort, where real archaeological digs are in progress throughout the summer. Combine it with a walk along Hadrian’s Wall to spark imaginations.

Perfect for: KS2 kids studying Romans, little adventurers, and budding archaeologists

7. Take a Boat to the Farne Islands

For a unique wildlife experience, hop on a boat tour from Seahouses to the Farne Islands. Depending on the season, you’ll spot puffins, seals, and even dolphins.

Kid-Friendly Tips:

Bring binoculars for wildlife spotting

Prepare for a splash—wear waterproofs

Visit Grace Darling Museum nearby for a local hero’s tale

8. Go Crabbing in Amble or Beadnell

Simple, timeless fun: grab a bucket, line, and some bait and head to the harbours at Amble or Beadnell. Crabbing is low-cost, fun, and keeps kids engaged for hours.

Make a Day of It:

Follow up with fish and chips by the sea

Grab an ice cream from Spurreli in Amble

Take a short walk along the coastal path

9. Ride the Heatherslaw Light Railway

Take a gentle journey on the Heatherslaw Light Railway, a 15-inch gauge steam railway that runs along the banks of the River Till. It’s a hit with toddlers and young children, offering a scenic trip through the heart of Northumberland.

Nearby Attractions:

Ford & Etal Estates with vintage tractors and historical mills

Family trails and picnic areas

10. Check Local Events and Festivals

The start of the summer holidays often means local galas, village fairs, and pop-up theatre performances. Check community centres, Facebook groups, and the Visit Northumberland website for:

Children’s craft sessions

Storytelling events

Outdoor cinemas and puppet shows

Bonus: Rainy Day Options in Northumberland

The weather might be unpredictable, but the fun doesn’t have to stop:

Soft Play Centres – like Airbox Bounce in Cramlington or The Treehouse in Alnwick

Woodhorn Museum – with its mining history, interactive exhibits, and family activities

Barter Books – a magical second-hand bookshop in Alnwick with a children’s room and model trains

Final Thoughts: Northumberland is Your Family’s Playground

From castles to coastlines, Northumberland offers endless opportunities to start the summer holidays with excitement, learning, and joy. Whether you’ve got toddlers, tweens, or teens, you’ll find plenty to keep everyone entertained and inspired.

So pack a backpack, bring some snacks, and get ready for an unforgettable Northumberland family adventure!