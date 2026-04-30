PLANS FOR MIDDLESBROUGH’S PARTY IN THE PARK ARE SKY HIGH

A WEEKEND packed with monster trucks, breathtaking equestrian displays and the world’s tallest mobile fairground ride are just some of the treats in store when Party In The Park returns to Middlesbrough next month (May).

The major celebration will run from 15-17 May at Stewart Park and organisers Crow Events have promised it will be even better this time round.

The UK’s most successful monster truck team – Big Pete’s Monster Trucks – will be out in force in the park across the weekend, as will the Broke FX team with a high-energy, freestyle motorcross show.

The elite and experienced riders will launch themselves off sky-high ramps, carrying out gravity-defying twists and tricks as well as backflips and mid-air whips.

For the first time Party in The Park will also be bringing four-legged friends to add to the occasion, with the OG Performance Horses.

These magnificent animals will showcase their equestrian skill in a number of highly choreographed routines, all set to music.

The event is also turning the clock right back to prehistoric times, with guests needing to prepare themselves for the dino invasion, with these prehistoric giants roaming the park throughout the weekend.

They will be available for photo opportunities and just to make friends with youngsters, recreating the time when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Among the mascots and walkabout characters who will appear, there’ll also be a special tribute to internet sensation, Ms Rachel.

A favourite with toddlers, Ms Rachel’s What’s In the Box will be offering singing, dancing and lots of interactive fun for the tiniest attendees.

A full programme of live music is lined up across the weekend, with top tribute acts recreating the hits of the biggest stars on the planet.

Kofi Taylor will be bringing the songs of Harry Styles, with visitors also able to step into the world of the K-Pop Universe, with performers in colourful costumes bringing to life one of the most successful phenomena of recent times.

Party In The Park will also have a whole selection of food vendors around the site, offering everything from sweet treats such as churros and doughnuts to gourmet burger, loaded fries and Greek favourite, gyros.

Ryan Crow of Crow Events said the programme had something for everyone.

“We have hopefully created an absolutely fantastic line-up across the weekend,” he said.

“And with new elements like Elevat85 and the incredible OG Performance Horses, it really is

going to be an experience not to miss.”

Entry to the park is £2, with most of the fairground rides also costing £2 on Friday and from £3 the rest of the weekend. Entry is £5 on Saturday and Sunday but that includes £10 worth of discount ride vouchers.

It will run from 4pm to 10am on Friday 15 May, 11am to 9pm the following day and 11am to 7pm on Sunday 17 May.