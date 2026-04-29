ARMY HONOURS FORMER SOLDIER ON HIS 100TH BIRTHDAY…

A former soldier – who was hit by a double childhood tragedy – received a special surprise on his 100th birthday this month (23 April).

For, among the guests at his party, at Eastside Gardens Care Home, Wallsend, were members of his former regiment, the Royal Artillery, along with representatives from SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, at based at Fenham Barracks, Newcastle.

They joined Ronald Clayton’s friends and family – and other dignitaries – to celebrate, not just his centenary, but also his commitment to the Army, forged when he was just a boy.

Ronald was born on 23 April 1926 and lived in Walker, Newcastle with his parents until tragedy struck the small family.

His mum, Jane, died he was just two years old, leaving her young son with his father, until in 1940 – when Ronald was only 14 – he was hit by a second devastating blow.

His father James was a fireman in the Merchant Navy and was working on HMS Hercules when the boat hit an unexploded German mine three miles offshore from Tynemouth.

The orphaned boy was taken in by his auntie Anne and Uncle Jim, who also lived in the Walker area and their four daughters; Audrey, Belle, Irene and Gladys, but as soon as turned 16 he was determined to join the Army,

He was turned away many times and told to come back when he was 18, eventually joining the Royal Fusiliers Regiment Northumbria Unit, serving Egypt and Burma.

Happily, Ron, who saw his own small family decimated by disaster while he was still a child, went on to lead a much larger one.

He and wife Audrey had three children and he now has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“They are absolutely everything to him,” said Caroline Rowley, activities coordinator at Eastside Gardens care home, which is owned by Lifestyle Care, part of Malhotra Group Plc, which also owns the Prestwick Care portfolio of care homes.

“After the war he worked right through until he was 75 – as a radial arm driller for Turnbulls, at Byker, until he reached retirement age and then now and again at Peacocks medical supplies.

“He talks a lot about happy years with Audrey, dancing everything from ballroom to rock and roll and they loved going to dance halls and playing dominos.

“He is a very shy and quiet man and likes to watch TV, particularly the soaps and war movies, but his family is his world.”