Williams Grand Prix Technologies appoints McKenna Townsend as strategic marine communications partner

Williams Grand Prix Technologies, the technology innovators applying elite motorsport expertise to solve complex engineering challenges throughout the marine, energy, mobility and defence sectors, has appointed Ringwood-based specialist PR and marketing agency, McKenna Townsend, to support its marine and superyacht communications programme.

Based in Grove, Oxfordshire, alongside the Atlassian Williams F1 Team, Williams Grand Prix Technologies draws on five decades of motorsport engineering heritage to deliver advanced energy systems and physics-informed machine learning solutions for industries where performance, reliability, and safety are critical. This includes an advanced battery system engineered for class-compliant safety, predictive maintenance, and seamless integration for the marine and superyacht sectors.

McKenna Townsend will provide strategic PR, media relations and event support to drive brand and product awareness of Williams Grand Prix Technologies across the marine and superyacht sectors globally. The agency will work closely with the Williams Grand Prix Technologies team to deliver a focused communications and thought-leadership programme.

The partnership will deliver a proactive media and thought-leadership programme, supported by strategic event engagement and targeted speaker and panel opportunities to showcase Williams Grand Prix Technologies’ high-performance, motorsport-proven advanced systems. Designed for industries where performance, reliability, and safety are critical, these technologies demonstrate how elite motorsport engineering expertise can solve complex real-world challenges.

Matt McKenna, co-Managing Director at McKenna Townsend, said: “To work with a company that has such a prestigious motorsport engineering heritage is outstanding, and we are delighted to be the strategic marine and superyacht communications agency partner to Williams Grand Prix Technologies. With a specialist team that lives and breathes the sector globally, we are looking forward to driving even greater awareness of Williams Grand Prix Technologies’ brand and products throughout the market.”

Mya Harman, Marketing Manager for Williams Grand Prix Technologies, added: “The marine and superyacht sector is a key market segment as we can see huge potential through the utilisation of our engineering excellence, and advanced product and technology solutions. We know McKenna Townsend’s in-depth sector knowledge and expertise – so they were the natural choice as our strategic marine and superyacht sector communications trusted partner.”

McKenna Townsend works with a range of international, national and regional clients across numerous sectors such as marine, franchise, retail and care.

The agency’s client roster includes Metstrade, Yamaha, YANMAR Marine International, Princess Yachts International, Aquila, Williams Jet Tenders, Vetus, AkzoNobel, and Smartgyro.