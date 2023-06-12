FW CAPITAL STRENGTHENS ITS NORTH EAST PROPERTY TEAM

FW Capital has boosted its North East Property team after announcing a promotion and a new joiner.

Tony Cullen has been promoted to Property Fund Manager and Lesley Telford appointed as Investment Executive. Both are based at FW Capital’s Newcastle office and will deliver funding across the region using FW Capital’s North East Property Fund and North East Commercial Property Investment Fund which are backed by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Tony Cullen, who started at FW Capital in 2017, has over 30 years’ experience within the commercial and real estate banking sectors and has a strong track record of supporting successful property development schemes across the North East of England using the North East Property Fund. Tony is also part of the team that launched the £35million North East Commercial Property Investment Fund in February this year which offers loans with a maximum loan facility of £7million for Grade A commercial developments in Tyne & Wear, Northumberland, and County Durham.

Tony is joined in the North East Property team by Lesley Telford who will also support local property developers with growth investment from these funds. Lesley has extensive experience working in corporate banking and property finance, most recently at Handelsbanken and formerly at Barclays and RBS.

Joanne Whitfield, Fund Director FW Capital said: “We’re seeing a strong demand for funding across the North East property sector to support both commercial and residential developments and regeneration projects. We have strengthened our team on the back of this increased activity and I’m thrilled to welcome Lesley to the team and congratulate Tony on his well-deserved promotion.”

Tony Cullen, North East Property Manager FW Capital added: “I’ve worked at FW Capital since the launch of the North East Property Fund and was delighted to help launch the North East Commercial Property Investment Fund earlier this year. Both offer investment to help property development and regeneration across our region. This is something I’m proud to be a part of and our successful funding activities have led to the expansion of the team. Lesley is a great addition, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in the local property market. This is an exciting time to be working at FW Capital and we’ve aspirations to grow further in the next few years.”

Lesley Telford, Investment Executive at FW Capital said: “Joining the FW Capital team is allowing me to use my experience to take on a new challenge. The role is about more than just funding – it supports job creation, regeneration and growth of property developments across the North East. The ability to help and watch projects grow is exciting and I’m looking forward to helping North East developers leverage the investment available to drive economic growth across the region.”

The £35million North East Commercial Investment Property Fund, offers loans with a maximum loan facility of £7million Grade A commercial developments in Tyne & Wear, Northumberland, and County Durham. The North East Property Fund provides loans from £250,000 up to £2million for residential and non-speculative commercial developments in Tyne& Wear, Northumberland, and County Durham. Both are managed by FW Capital and backed by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

