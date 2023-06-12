Dalton Park pledges support to County Durham and Sunderland Foodbank

Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Destination has announced it will work with County Durham and Sunderland Foodbank as its new chosen charity.

The new charity, which has a network of 36 foodbank distribution centres across County Durham and Sunderland, helped to feed 36,143 people in food crisis from 1st April 2022 to 31st March 2023.

It also provides invaluable debt support and, in more recent times, energy help to people in crisis from across the region.

Donations to the County Durham and Sunderland Foodbank will be split between its food provision and its advice services.

Richard Kaye, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be supporting County Durham and Sunderland Foodbank as the work it does in the community is invaluable.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, we wanted to partner with a local organisation that is directly helping those in need.

“Its foodbanks feeds thousands of people every single month and the advice services are a vital part of its overall mission to assist people in crisis.

“The support provided by Dalton Park is a collective effort with many of our stores and guests getting involved in our fundraising.”

Glenn Jones, Chairman of Trustees at County Durham and Sunderland Foodbank, added: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as Dalton Park’s official charity partner for 2023.

“Since we started in Durham in late 2011, The County Durham and Sunderland Foodbank has grown rapidly both with its coverage of these areas and numbers fed.

“In November 2017, an additional need was identified to expand our services to support families in the Sunderland area.

“Despite high numbers, we never forget that each person coming to us is an individual and not simply a statistic, which is why we spend time listening and endeavour to signpost individuals and families towards the most appropriate further help to resolve their current crisis when they approach us.

“Although food in a crisis is important, people who come to foodbanks often have many other issues impacting their lives and we wanted to see appropriate support made available.

“With this in mind, we also now provide debt and money advice and other support services to our foodbank distribution points including an energy voucher scheme pioneered by us in Durham and now rolled out nationally.

“The impact of the County Durham and Sunderland Foodbank is not just limited to those who receive food. It also has mobilised a wonderful group of volunteers and thousands of amazingly generous donors, without whom, none of what we do could be possible.

“Working with Dalton Park is a super opportunity for us as it gives us a chance to get all our messages in front of a lot of people and will hopefully generate additional donations and see more volunteers come forward.

“We look forward to an exciting year ahead!”

