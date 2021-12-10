An online gambling company’s global reach is growing after attracting five-figure contract wins in Germany, Canada and the UK.

The burst of new work means Affili8 is looking to fill five new positions even earlier than its already ambitious growth trajectory predicted – and a move to bigger offices has made room for the expanding tech team.

Affili8 now is looking to recruit a SEO manager, paid search specialists and social media specialists to join the team.

They will be working from LevelQ in Stockton where they can take advantage of flexible working; perks such as a café, free-to-use gym, parking and a cinema room with prerequisite games consoles!

The company was launched in early 2020 by friends Chris O’Rourke, Richard Paget and Chris Sutherland, who had previously worked together in SEO and digital marketing.

Chris O’Rourke said: “It has been a great start for us – when we fill these posts we’ll have created ten new roles in little more than a year.”

Chris, put the company’s rapid growth down to the success of digital marketing campaigns for casinos and bookmakers as well as their affiliate network generated from the team’s impressive list of industry contacts.

“With our affiliate network we’ve built up more than 40 sites across 15 different countries including Canada, South Africa, Brazil, New Zealand, Germany and, of course, the UK.

“We are on target to hit our year two turnover forecast of £500,000, which is a fantastic result for us.”