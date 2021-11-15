Two former military men working at leading waste management business Gap Group (NE) Limited in Gateshead are finalists in the world’s largest business celebration of veterans: the British Ex-Forces in Business Awards 2021.

The finalists have been drawn from over 600 people across the UK, the largest ever pool of nominations. Selected by a distinguished panel of business leaders from some of the world’s most recognisable companies including John Lewis, Boeing, the NHS, Dell and many more.

Gap Group director of operations Peter Young from Benton, North Tyneside has been shortlisted for Business Leader of the Year and maintenance manager Ryan Frazer for New Service Leaver of the Year. Winners will be announced on 2 December 2021 at a glittering event at the InterContinental London – The o2 attended 1,000 military and business leaders drawn from over 400 of the UK’s leading companies.

Managing director of Gap Group Peter Moody, himself a previous finalist of the awards, said: “Both Peter and Ryan are exemplary representatives of veterans show casing the depth and experience that exists within the armed forces.

“We are really proud to have two of our own recognised in this way as finalists at such prestigious national awards. As a long serving forces veteran myself I’ve always been aware of the talent and skill available in the armed forces.

“Now as an employer I am proud to say we harness and greatly benefit from the skill set of a substantial number of veterans employed within the Gap Group stable and will continue to do so. Peter Young and Ryan Frazer exemplify this commitment to developing ex-service personnel.”

Peter Young left the British Army in 1995 after 10 years service and immediately set about growing a commercial business which he later sold enabling him to retire. He was tempted out of retirement after meeting Peter Moody and was key to helping the business grow, rising from part-time HGV driver to the position of group operations director overseeing 120 staff and helping guide GAP to an expected £18m turnover in 2022.

He said: “I am honoured to be shortlisted for this award and I’m very keen to highlight the skills that businesses can draw on from those coming out of the armed forces.”

Originally from West Denton, Newcastle-upon-Tyne Ryan Frazer now lives in Fenham and joined Gap in 2020 after 13 years service in the RAF as a maintenance engineer. Within a year he was swiftly promoted to maintenance manager in charge of a team of eight mechanical and electrical technicians.

He said: “My transition to the civilian work place was made easier due to the transferable skills and technical training together with work integrity gained throughout my RAF service. I’m thrilled to be nominated for such a prestigious national award and would like to thank GAP for all the support and confidence that has been shown in me allowing me to develop my career so quickly since leaving the RAF.”

Alistair Currie, Head of Corporate Banking at Barclays, Headline Sponsor of the British Ex-Forces in Business Awards, said: “Having recruited over 600 veterans and supported thousands more through both our AFTER and VETS programmes, we are fully aware of how beneficial military-gained skills and values are and Barclays is a better business because of our veteran colleagues.

“These Awards play a crucial role in promoting the huge value that ex-forces personnel add in their second careers, both to their individual employers and to the economy as a whole. It is wonderful to see the veterans community come together in force and I have no doubt this outstanding talent pool will play a vital role in the UK’s economic rebound.”

Lt. Gen. Sir Andrew Gregory, CEO at SSAFA, Official Charity Partner of the Awards, said: “Many congratulations to everybody who has been shortlisted for the 2021 British Ex-Forces in Business Awards. SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is very proud to be associated with this important programme, which celebrates veteran employment and increases visibility of business role models for servicemen and women.”