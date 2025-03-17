Darcy the mole, caught in a groundwater flood, a still from Darcy’s Tale

Gateshead Council Partners with Aardman to make a splash about groundwater flooding

Aardman, the multi award-winning animation studio behind the much-loved Wallace and Gromit franchise, is using its talents to warn of the danger of groundwater flooding in a new heartwarming film released today (Thursday 13 March).

The film is part of the innovative national Project Groundwater, which researches the phenomenon while educating people about the dangers of flood water coming up through the ground and how to be prepared. It was given a special preview in Gateshead Council’s Civic Centre chamber earlier today, due to the work being done locally as part of this project.

It is estimated that Gateshead sits on over 300 abandoned mine seams, all of which flooded once they became disused. Now with climate change and other factors, this groundwater is rising and many homes in the area could flood as a result. The project is at the forefront of efforts to research and mitigate this issue, with the council taking a lead role regionally.

Project Groundwater involves Gateshead, Buckinghamshire, and Lincolnshire councils, funded by Defra’s £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes, which is managed by the Environment Agency. The programmes will drive innovation in flood and coastal resilience and adaptation to a changing climate.

Now the project has teamed up with animation studio Aardman to produce Darcy’s Tale, a compelling short film aimed at raising awareness of groundwater flooding and how to best be prepared.

Darcy’s Tale follows Darcy, a lonely mole searching for love, who is suddenly swept away by rising groundwater. Through its engaging storytelling, the animation highlights how groundwater flooding occurs and the importance of everyone working together to prepare for and mitigate its impact. It is hoped the humorous animation will capture people’s hearts and minds and lead to behaviour change, with people flood ready should the worst happen.

The film is part of a national campaign to promote Let’s Talk Groundwater Flooding, a new network bringing together communities and industry to improve flood prevention and preparedness. The network will connect groundwater flooding experts nationwide to share ideas, conduct vital research, and work alongside communities to boost their resilience, eventually influencing change in terms of how flooding is researched and reported.

Councillor John McElroy, Gateshead Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “Groundwater flooding is one of the least understood types of flooding, yet it can be devastating, often causing disruptions that last for weeks or even months.

“It tends to surface weeks after long periods of heavy rain, causing damage to property,

buildings and roads. It can overwhelm drainage and sewer networks, contaminate water, and make toilets and showers unusable for long periods.

“There is much more to learn about this type of flooding, so that people can be more prepared for it and better able to recover from it too.

“Our industrial past, which at its height saw more than 300 working mine seams here in Gateshead, makes us unique, hence why as a council we are the lead authority researching this type of occurrence nationally. Our work focusses on both how we can prevent such flooding, and preparing people to be ready should it happen.

“It is therefore great to have Aardman on board to help us get this crucial message across and having this film preview right here in Gateshead will really help make a difference. I am very excited to be able to see it for the first time!”

Project Groundwater’s research focuses on high-risk areas in the North East, including in Kibblesworth, Gateshead, where extensive former coal mining activity, covering around 70 per cent of the land, has left a legacy of abandoned tunnels and shafts. These underground workings significantly influence groundwater levels and flow paths, increasing the region’s vulnerability to unexpected groundwater flooding. It is estimated that a quarter of homes in Gateshead are situated above these former mines, making proactive monitoring and mitigation efforts crucial.

The Gateshead project is aimed at improving awareness, developing advanced warning systems, and exploring natural flood management to better protect communities.

Åsa Lucander, director of the short film at Aardman added: “When we were approached by the Let’s Talk Groundwater Flooding team to help raise awareness of groundwater flooding, we knew this was an important issue to highlight in a creative and engaging way and were keen to be involved.

“Animation has the power to bring complex issues to life, and we hope Darcy’s Tale helps people understand the risks and how by supporting each other, we can build a brighter future together.”

A link to Aardman’s short film Darcy’s Tale can be found here: https://www.letstalkgroundwaterflooding.org/