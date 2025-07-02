Geely Auto announces entry into UK passenger car market

Geely Auto Group establishes passenger car arm in UK

Geely EX5 first car for UK market

Dynamics experts Lotus Engineering evaluated Geely EX5’s performance for UK conditions

Start of sales in Q4 2025

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, 2 July, 2025: Geely Auto Group (Geely Auto), a global leading automaker, today announced its upcoming entry to the UK market with the debut of its latest model, the Geely EX5, at the Octopus Electric Vehicles Drive Day.

Geely Auto is developing a UK distributor to introduce passenger car operations to the UK market. Geely Auto UK, the first distributor in Europe, marks another significant milestone in Geely Auto’s global expansion, continuing Geely’s channel development and product rollout across five continents. This move signals a new, advanced phase in the company’s globalisation strategy.

This new distributor will effectively integrate local dealers, suppliers and strategic partners as Geely Auto remains committed to its “one country, one policy” strategy – a customised approach to local market demands while maintaining precise measures to ensure efficient operations across more than 80 countries and regions globally.

Going global

Geely Auto’s globalisation plan, encapsulated in its ‘Five by Five’ strategy, focuses on expanding its presence through five global design centers, R&D centers, testing clusters, powertrain pathways and AI ecosystems to drive innovation and sustainable mobility. The company aims to strengthen its market share in over 80 countries, backed by a 53% increase in exports in 2024.

In 2024, Geely Auto achieved a record-breaking cumulative sales volume of 2,176,567 vehicles, reflecting a robust 34% year-on-year increase. The marque also made remarkable progress in its globalisation strategy further expanding its international footprint with cumulative overseas export sales of 414,522 units in 2024, an increase of over 57% year-on-year, exceeding the annual export target of 380,000 units; of which Geely Auto had export sales of 381,548 units, an increase of 53% year-on-year.

Geely Auto expanded its reach in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America, Europe and other regions, launching 16 high-value mainstream models in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Panama and other key markets, building 891 sales and service outlets in 81 countries, further expanding Geely Auto’s influence.

Looking ahead in 2025, Geely Auto will enhance its channel and aftersales coverage by adding more than 300 overseas sales and service outlets and is expected to have more than 1,100 outlets worldwide by the end of year, with the UK market being one of the key regions for the marque’s globalisation plans.



Geely EX5: a global car for a local market

As a global model, the Geely EX5 is available in both left-hand and right-hand drive versions, meeting the regulatory requirements of 89 countries, including the UK. The introduction to market of the Geely EX5, an all-electric C-Segment SUV, will be led by Geely Auto UK over the course of 2025. This move begins Geely Auto’s commitment to delivering a diverse range of high-quality, accessible vehicles tailored for the UK.

A programme of customer clinics has been held to understand this demanding market and the potential of the Geely EX5. Fleet customers, anticipated to be a key segment, were introduced to ‘production intent’ versions of the Geely EX5 at the annual Company Car in Action event held on 11 and 12 June at Millbrook Proving Ground.

Initial UK versions of the Geely EX5 have not only undergone customer clinics, but are also undergoing intensive development work to ensure they meet the demands of the market. Mike Yang, General Manager at Geely Auto UK: “We know the Geely EX5 is a great product with several core features that will appeal to a British audience. That’s why we chose it to be our first passenger car for sale in the UK. However, we’re aware that UK customers have unique demands.

“For that reason, before we release the car for sale, we’re working with the experts at Lotus Engineering to make sure we have a car that’s in line with expectations. Lotus Engineering has a formidable track record along with some of the best R&D resources, so we’re delighted to be working closely with them.”

Geely Auto UK called upon Geely partner firm Lotus Engineering for the firm’s expertise in chassis and dynamics assessment. Lotus Engineering was commissioned for a comprehensive evaluation of the Geely EX5 and has undergone subjective and objective assessment by Lotus Engineering dynamics experts on roads, the Lotus test track and a multi-post rig. The independent report is a strong foundation for any future tuning of the Geely EX5 tailored to European roads and customer driving styles.

“As a global leader in vehicle dynamics, Lotus Engineering was proud to be asked by a Geely partner company to give our expert opinion on the Geely EX5. Our world-class experts and access to advanced facilities meant we could provide an independent assessment of the Geely EX5’s dynamics, performance in class and potential Europe-specific tuning before it goes on sale in the UK”, said Lee Jeffcoat, Commercial Director, Lotus Engineering.

The Octopus Drive Day represents the first time the Geely EX5 has appeared at an industry event as preparations for the launch of Geely Auto UK continue. Public channels are anticipated to be live from late summer with an estimated start of sales in Q4 2025.