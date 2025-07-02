Polestar Charge now offers 1 million public charge points across Europe

Polestar Charge continues to grow by the day, including both large international operators as well as local providers in the UK

Over 68,000 charging points now available via the Polestar Charge app in the UK with 6,500 chargers included in the Polestar Charge subscription offer, subscribers can save 30% on their charging prices at IONITY, InstaVolt, Sainsbury’s, MFG, Applegreen and Fastned

Plug & Charge capability now available in Europe for Polestar 2 MY26, in addition to Polestar 3.

BICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – 2 July 2025. Polestar’s public charging service Polestar Charge now offers 1 million charging points, making it one of the broadest public charging networks in Europe, all available in one app.

Available in all Polestar markets across Europe, Polestar Charge includes a mix of large international operators such as IONITY, Recharge, Total, Fastned, Tesla Super Chargers and Allego, as well as local providers in each market to enable the best possible public charging offer to local users.

Polestar Charge users in the UK now have access to over 68,000 charging points across the country. In addition, with the Polestar Charge subscription users can save 30% on their charging prices at over 6,500 charging points across 6 different operators.

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK MD, says: “We continue to expand our public charging network public charging coverage in the UK and across Europe day by day with popular public charging providers. As charging is made seamless via Plug & Charge capability and more cost-efficient with our 30% savings for subscribers, we’re making it even more attractive to own and drive a Polestar.”

With Polestar Charge, Polestar drivers have a more convenient solution to finding, accessing, and paying for public charging – reducing the need for additional subscriptions, apps, authentication methods or charging tags. Combined with the EV optimisation and Polestar Charge payment method within Google Maps, this helps plan optimal charging stops along a route.

Plug & Charge capability is now available in the UK for both Polestar 2 MY26 and Polestar 3. The technology allows the car to communicate directly with the charger itself, and payment is processed directly – removing multiple steps from the traditional process and making public charging completely hassle-free1.

For more information or to download the Polestar Charge app please visit Polestar – Electric cars | Polestar UK.