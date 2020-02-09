The UK Government today announced that the ban on selling petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars in the UK would be brought forward from 2040 to 2035.

Once the ban is in place, only electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles will be available for purchase.

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist has welcomed the announcement. GEM road safety officer Neil Worth commented:

“GEM welcomes this measure, which we see as an important step in tackling the climate emergency the planet is facing. In recent years we have witnessed significant steps in the development of alternative fuel vehicles, and we believe that any remaining concerns about range anxiety and inadequate infrastructure will be dispelled if we all work together to embrace the opportunities of a sustainable future on the roads.

“We believe that in order for this to succeed, we must have strong leadership and clear information so that road users understand what will happen and when it will happen, as we make ready for the ban in 2035.”