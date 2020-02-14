All-electric Mustang Mach-E makes European public debut in London at Ford ‘Go Electric’ experience

‘Go Electric’ is an interactive experience designed to help consumers make an informed choice on electrified vehicles; estimated to reach an audience of 4 million consumers during a 200-day U.K tour

Ford is delivering a comprehensive range of electrified vehicles with 14 on sale before the end of 2020, growing to 18 on sale before the end of 2021, and technology to suit every lifestyle. Electrification of Ford’s best-selling models could save European customers more than £28 million in fuel costs every year2

Ford investing in 1,000 Ford-site charging points, IONITY and FordPass Charging Network to support electrification growth; calls for faster expansion of public charging network

MARBLE ARCH, London, Feb. 13, 2020 – Ford today revealed the all-new Mustang Mach-E to the European public for the first time as the company launched a new ‘Go Electric’ experience that will help consumers across the UK and Europe make an informed transition to an electrified future.

The all-electric Mustang Mach-E with its targeted pure-electric driving range of more than 370 miles under WLTP regulations1 is destined to banish range anxiety to the history books and spearheads a rapidly expanding Ford electrified vehicle range.

Ford customers in Europe will be able to choose from 14 electrified vehicles by the end of this year, growing to 18 by the end of 2021. The company is promising to electrify all future passenger vehicles coming to market. Globally, Ford is investing $11 billion dollars ($8.5 billion pounds) to electrify its vehicles.

Ford’s electrified vehicles utilise a range of powertrain technologies including 48-volt mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric – delivering innovative solutions to suit every lifestyle. Ford estimates that fuel savings for customers delivered by electrified variants of Ford’s popular Fiesta, Focus and Kuga models alone could reach more than £28 million per year.2

All-electric and plug-in hybrid Ford vehicles will be backed by an industry-leading Ford Charging Solutions ecosystem that will deliver seamless, integrated access to charging at home and across Europe. Mustang Mach-E customers placing a reservation in 2020 will receive a free one‑year subscription to the FordPass app, which enables users to effortlessly utilise FordPass Charging Network locations and pay for charging services from a single account.3

Ford also today announced plans to introduce 1,000 charging stations at Ford facilities across Europe during the next three years to make charging simple and convenient for employees. Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, called on local authorities to support the push for electrification with faster expansion of public charging infrastructures.

“Ford is at the forefront of real change, and we’re committed to providing all of our customers with the broadest choice of electrification options,” said Rowley. “Infrastructure is critical to helping consumers have the confidence to go electric, but we can’t do it on our own. Accelerated investment by all the key stakeholders across the U.K. and Europe is more important than ever.”

Helping consumers ‘Go Electric’

Ford’s ‘Go Electric’ roadshow is a unique, immersive and interactive experience designed to help consumers make an informed choice on electrified vehicles.

Launching at London’s famous Marble Arch, ‘Go Electric’ will reach an estimated audience of 4 million consumers during a 50-stop, 200-day U.K tour. Separate ‘Go Electric’ experiences in up to seven European markets will follow. Hands-on, engaging activities will help de-mystify electrification and inspire confidence in consumers who often remain confused about the different types of electrified powertrains available and their benefits.

A recent Ford-commissioned survey7 revealed that the 3 in 4 people aspire to own an electrified vehicle one day, with almost half (45 percent) claiming not stopping for fuel is a key benefit of owning one. However, 40 percent of people claim to have little or no knowledge of electric vehicles which means they’re unlikely to make the switch from pump to plug soon. Almost half (49 percent) of consumers rank a lack of charging stations among their main concerns about owning an electric vehicle.

“We made a commitment to make electrification relevant and attainable for more drivers than ever before. By the end of 2020 we’ll have delivered on that commitment, with no fewer than 14 electrified vehicles in Europe, and 18 coming by the end of 2021,” said Rowley. “Our ‘Go Electric’ roadshow will help consumers understand that electrified vehicles are ready and waiting to slip seamlessly into their lives.”

Mustang Mach-E tuned in Europe, for Europe

Ford brought the Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. Ford of Europe engineering teams were involved from the outset to deliver vehicle architecture, hardware and software characteristics that support the needs of European customers.

Mustang Mach-E spring and damper specifications, electric power-assisted steering, electronic stability control and Mach-E 4 all-wheel drive settings are tuned specifically for European roads and driving styles.

Equipped with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E’s pure-electric driving range of more than 370 miles according to the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) will help ensure customers can undertake longer journeys confidently. Eighty-five percent of Mustang Mach-E customers placing pre-orders have opted for the extended-range battery.

Charging with up to 150 kW at an IONITY charging station, the Mustang Mach-E will reach a driving range of up to 57 miles within 10 minutes of charge time.4 The standard-range Mustang Mach‑E is estimated to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 38 minutes while charging on a DC fast-charging station.5

At home, an available Ford Connected Wallbox solution will deliver up to five times the charging power of a typical domestic socket – meaning customers can add an estimated average range of 38 miles per charging hour, based on extended-range, rear-wheel drive configuration.4

Using connectivity delivered by the FordPass Connect on-board modem, the Mustang Mach-E can continuously improve through the delivery of secure over-the-air updates capable of enhancing vehicle performance and the next-generation SYNC® communications and entertainment system.

Next-generation SYNC uses machine learning to quickly learn drivers’ preferences and become even better over time. A 15.5‑inch screen and simple interface ditches complicated menus, making it easier to access features with touch, swipe and pinch controls, and conversation voice recognition. Featuring cloud-based connectivity, the system also introduces wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and AppLink apps from smartphones and mobile devices.

An all-new architecture supports the open, light and airy interior environment. Modern design is fused with smart functionality, including the iF Design Award-winning execution for the premium B&O Sound System speakers, which are seamlessly integrated across the instrument panel like a sound bar.

Mustang Mach-E also features three unique drive modes; Whisper, Engage and Unbridled. Each drive mode fine-tunes driving dynamics, ambient lighting and dynamic cluster animations to match the desired character. Even vehicle sounds are adjusted for an authentic all-electric experience.

“Everything about Mustang Mach-E has been design from scratch with the customer at its core, from the all-electric powertrain to the next generation SYNC system,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “Even the purchase and ownership experience is new. Mustang Mach-E is the first Ford that customers can order, configure, customise, and even arrange delivery for, all online.”

An electrified solution for every scenario

Ford is committed to offering an electrified version of every passenger vehicle it brings to market. By offering a comprehensive range of electrified powertrain solutions, Ford can tailor performance and capability to reflect diverse operating scenarios for different vehicles, and deliver the company’s brand values of trust, affordability and fun-to-drive for passenger car and commercial vehicle customers.

Ford expects electrified powertrains to account for more than half of the company’s passenger vehicle sales by the end of 2022. By this time, the company also expects to have sold 1 million electrified passenger vehicles.2

The 18 electrified vehicles Ford has announced for customers in Europe before the end of 2021 include:

Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid , 6 Puma EcoBoost Hybrid , Focus EcoBoost Hybrid, 6 Kuga EcoBlue Hybrid , Transit Custom EcoBlue Hybrid , Tourneo Custom EcoBlue Hybrid and Transit EcoBlue Hybrid – featuring 48-volt mild hybrid technology for reduced CO 2 emissions, optimised fuel efficiency, and a more responsive and rewarding driving experience

, , , , and – featuring 48-volt mild hybrid technology for reduced CO emissions, optimised fuel efficiency, and a more responsive and rewarding driving experience Mondeo Hybrid , Kuga Hybrid , 6 S-MAX Hybrid 6 and Galaxy Hybrid 6 – featuring self-charging, full hybrid, petrol-electric powertrain technology that offers a compelling alternative to diesel and is capable of pure-electric driving for refinement particularly in city and stop-start driving scenarios

, , – featuring self-charging, full hybrid, petrol-electric powertrain technology that offers a compelling alternative to diesel and is capable of pure-electric driving for refinement particularly in city and stop-start driving scenarios Explorer Plug-In Hybrid, Kuga Plug-In Hybrid , Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid – offering pure-electric driving capability alongside the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine.

, and – offering pure-electric driving capability alongside the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine. Mustang Mach-E6 and an all-electric Transit van6 – delivering pure-electric, zero-emission driving

Ford earlier this year announced a €24 million investment to support the company’s electrification strategy with a state-of-the-art battery assembly facility at its manufacturing plant in Valencia, Spain.

Two new assembly lines will enable the advanced lithium-ion batteries that help power the all‑new Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, all-new Kuga Hybrid, and new S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid to be produced alongside the vehicles for greater manufacturing efficiency and sustainability. The new facility will begin production in September this year.

Industry-leading charging ecosystem

To help consumers more confidently and seamlessly transition to an electrified future, Ford is at the forefront of delivering the integrated charging infrastructure needed to support plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles.

During the next three years, Ford will introduce 1,000 charging points to benefit employees at Ford facilities. The company is also a founder member and shareholder in the IONITY consortium that aims to build 400 fast-charging stations in key European locations by the end of this year, with a charging capacity of 350 kW. This enables a significant reduction in charging times for all-electric vehicles compared with existing systems – ideal for long distance journeys. IONITY chargers will offer discounted rates for Ford customers.

In partnership with NewMotion and using FordPass Connect connectivity, the FordPass app will give customers access to the largest – and fast-growing – network of public charging stations in Europe. Ford customers will be able to use the FordPass app to effortlessly locate, navigate to, pay for and monitor charging at more than 125,000 FordPass Charging Network locations in 21 countries, paying for charging services from a single account for a simplified ownership experience.