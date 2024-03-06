Get Into Your CRADLECOFFIN and Join SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada’s Closed Beta

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada, the PvPvE Extraction Shooter developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, will have a Closed Beta Test (CBT) available from 28th March to 1st April on all platforms.

The CBT will let players pick their AI companion, called a Magus, and their CRADLECOFFIN, an armed robot, to jump into different missions to collect AO Crystals, a rare resource, and also see a glimpse of the truth about what happened to Amasia. On the field, they will have to face the various threats on the map including other players that might be interested in their loot.

The CBT will also offer customisation and crafting options so players can bond and grow together with their Magus while finding the best combination of weapons and CRADLECOFFIN that matches the way they like to play.

For more information on SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada visit the official page.