No Rest For The Wicked Launches April 18 | Wicked Inside Showcase VOD Available

No Rest for the Wicked, the precision Action Role-Playing Game from Moon Studios and Private Division, launches on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Early Access on PC (via Steam). The announcement was made today during the “Wicked Inside” showcase, where new details about the game, including all-new “Wicked” gameplay, were revealed.

The full showcase is available on YouTube for everyone to watch at their own convenience here.

During “Wicked Inside”, co-hosts and Moon Studios’ founders Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol delved into various aspects of No Rest for the Wicked, shedding light on a number of key elements:

the game’s dark, mature narrative

its hand-crafted world, rich in details, with its inimitable, painterly art style

the ARPG’s precision-based combat, allowing for animation-driven, brutal and tactile fights

the weapons in the game as well as enchantments, rune attacks, and dodging as well as

the game’s soft class system,

the skills needed to tackle the game’s brutal bosses like “Warrick The Torn”

the city of Sacrament, the capital of Isola Sacra, and how players influence its evolution over time

housing, crafting, and the flexible interior design system

an introduction to ALIVE, Wicked’s endgame

and last but not least the Early Access Roadmap (check the attached image for details!)

See you on Isola Sacra April 18!