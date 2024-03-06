  • Wed. Mar 6th, 2024

No Rest For The Wicked Launches April 18 | Wicked Inside Showcase VOD Available

Mar 6, 2024

No Rest for the Wicked, the precision Action Role-Playing Game from Moon Studios and Private Division, launches on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Early Access on PC (via Steam). The announcement was made today during the “Wicked Inside” showcase, where new details about the game, including all-new “Wicked” gameplay, were revealed.

The full showcase is available on YouTube for everyone to watch at their own convenience here.

During “Wicked Inside”, co-hosts and Moon Studios’ founders Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol delved into various aspects of No Rest for the Wicked, shedding light on a number of key elements:

  • the game’s dark, mature narrative
  • its hand-crafted world, rich in details, with its inimitable, painterly art style
  • the ARPG’s precision-based combat, allowing for animation-driven, brutal and tactile fights
  • the weapons in the game as well as enchantments, rune attacks, and dodging as well as
  • the game’s soft class system,
  • the skills needed to tackle the game’s brutal bosses like “Warrick The Torn
  • the city of Sacrament, the capital of Isola Sacra, and how players influence its evolution over time
  • housing, crafting, and the flexible interior design system
  • an introduction to ALIVE, Wicked’s endgame
  • and last but not least the Early Access Roadmap (check the attached image for details!)

Please find brand new assets from “Wicked Inside” ready to download here (Password: d24MIqM28ey5).

Check out the official reveal trailer here: No Rest for the Wicked – Official Reveal Trailer (youtube.com).

For more information on No Rest for the Wicked, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on X, become a fan on Facebookor Instagram, and visit www.NoRestForTheWicked.com.

See you on Isola Sacra April 18!



