A forward thinking, new financial solutions company has given itself the best start in its business journey by securing a prestigious TS1 postcode.

Set up by Mark O’Neill, Glenbury Financial Solutions is the latest tenant to join the Commerce House business community in Middlesbrough.

Specialising in mortgage advice, personal insurance and life/income protection, Mark has set up his unique service that takes his involvement one step further as he deals with estate agents, conveyancers and lenders, holding his clients hand all the way through the home buying process.

With over ten years experience in the finance sector now, Mark decided it was the perfect timing to use his qualifications to launch his own advice business. Due to the network he is part of, Mark boasts access to more than seventy lenders so he can secure the best deal for his clients. He said:

“I really enjoy helping everyone with their home purchasing, remortgaging or further borrowing needs, but there is something very rewarding about supporting a first time buyer onto the property ladder. It is also gratifying to know that clients have the best policies and cover for their life insurance, critical illness and income protection cover.

“I have been aware of Commerce House for a number of years since it opened and I always promised myself that when I set up on my own it would be my businesses address. I am based in Redcar so the Middlesbrough offices at Commerce House are close to home, but also expand the geographical area from where I can help clients. Although I have started out as a virtual tenant, I know that when I expand to bring in further advisors, I will at that point be taking an office on!”

Commerce House is a stunning Grade II listed building in the heart of Middlesbrough. The owner, Commerce Chambers, has created a luxurious business community complete with high end office space, boardroom, meeting space, hot desk facility and virtual tenancy options. Facilities manager, Christine Huntington, said:

“It is exciting when a new company joins Commerce House. We have seen many new companies grow very quickly by being here, and I looking forward to seeing Glenbury Financial Solutions follow suit!”

Offices start from £200 a desk per month. For information on office space and other services please visit www.commerce-house.co.uk or email Christine@commercechambers.co.uk