Global dynamic debut of the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Singer returns to the Goodwood Festival of Speed for the tenth year, with two Porsche 911 Carrera Coupes Reimagined by Singer.

Singer’s latest services incorporate a state-of-the-art, 420HP, naturally aspirated flat six, restored and developed by Singer with engineering from Cosworth.

Inspired by the rare wide-body variant of the 911 Carrera from the 1980s, and focused on captivating, high-performance sports driving on road and track.

Reborn flat six, based on the Type 964’s engine, with 4.0L capacity, 4-valves per cylinder, variable valve timing, water-cooled cylinder heads, air-cooled cylinders and electrically powered fan.

Restored around the original Type 964 monocoque, with chassis strengthening developed in consultation with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

Latest generation ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control, developed with Bosch, combined with selectable drive modes, a manual six-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

Four-way, remotely adjustable dampers with electronic damping control for precise sports handling.

A big-hearted, naturally aspirated sports car, restored, reimagined and reborn at the request of each owner, with a focus on beauty, craftsmanship and innovation.

The Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer will be limited to just 100 commissions.

Images of two cars reimagined for their owners are available to download, showing the personalization possible through Singer’s latest services – Click here

CHICHESTER, UK – July 9, 2025 – The Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer represents the latest services from Singer, the California-based luxury specialist that restores and reimagines classic Porsche 911s in collaboration with their owners.

Rob Dickinson: Singer’s Founder, Executive Chairman and Creative Director explains:

“Singer first came to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2015, we fell in love with it, and we’ve been coming back ever since. For 2025 we’ve brought two Porsche 911 Carrera Coupes Reimagined by Singer with us. One will make its dynamic debut on the Hillclimb and the other will be on display outside the Stable Yard. This year we also passed the milestone of 500 cars in total restored and delivered back to their owners through our Classic, Classic Turbo and DLS services since Singer was founded. Our tenth year at Goodwood is the perfect place to celebrate these milestones.”