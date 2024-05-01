GMI Construction Group secures place on Pagabo’s £1.6bn decarbonisation framework

GMI Construction Group have secured a place on six of Pagebo’s regional decarbonisation frameworks

GMI Construction Group has extended its relationship with public sector procurement body Pagabo after being awarded a place on six of its regional decarbonisation frameworks, including the North East.

The inclusion will support the retrofit and refurbishment of public sector buildings across the North East, Yorkshire, Humberside the North West, West Midlands and East Midlands, involving projects valued between £5 million and £15 million.

The framework, which totals £1.6bn, has four value banded lots, applicable to 12 geographical regions. GMI, which covers the North of England and the Midlands, excelled in the competitive selection process, achieving the highest score in each of the Lot 3 bids it applied for.

This achievement underscores the independent company’s expertise and commitment to enhancing public infrastructure while prioritising sustainability and environmental responsibility. Each of the frameworks span a four year period.

Lee Powell, CEO of GMI Construction Group, which has an office on Teesside, said: “While GMI is traditionally recognised for its proficiency in delivering low carbon new-build developments, including logistics and manufacturing units, student lets, offices and retail, our growing involvement in retrofit developments marks a significant step in the evolution of the business.

“Alongside our new build projects setting high standards, we recognise that retrofitting existing structures is equally vital. By securing a place on the Pagabo Decarbonisation Framework, we’re committed to driving positive change. Our expertise will now extend beyond groundbreaking new builds to revitalising and enhancing public sector buildings, ultimately contributing to a greener future.”

The decarbonisation framework aims to address urgent environmental challenges by transforming existing buildings into energy-efficient structures, significantly reducing carbon emissions across the public sector. It allows clients to go directly to contractors to undertake retrofit assessments, work up costs and self-deliver or bring in supply chain partners to deliver schemes.

Last April it secured a position on Pagabo’s £1 billion Medium Works Framework, which enables GMI to contend for medium-sized public sector construction projects valued up to £10 million, further establishing its presence within the public sector infrastructure.