Estate agency group My Property Box boosts sales team with triple appointment

(L-R) Marie Wilmot, My Property Box’s sales and lettings director, welcomes Georgia Richardson, Nicola Nicholson, and Georgia Greenstreet

North East estate agency group My Property Box has welcomed Nicola Nicholson, Georgia Greenstreet and Georgia Richardson to its team following a raft of recent acquisitions.

Nicola joins as sales manager and valuer and is responsible for overseeing the sales team, while both the Georgias will act as sales negotiators and valuers and will liaise with current and new clients, overseeing sales progression and offers.

Between them the trio possess more than 30 years’ experience in the sales and lettings sector.

My Property Box, which covers the Tees Valley, County Durham, Tyneside, Wearside, Northumberland and North Yorkshire, recently launching its own accredited financial services arm.

In February, it completed its tenth acquisition in six years after buying Teesside lettings and property investment specialist Brookland Estates Lettings for an undisclosed sum.

Marie Wilmot, sales and lettings director at My Property Box, said: “All three bring invaluable expertise and energy to the team as we experience a renewed interest in sales.

“Their recruitment reflects our commitment to delivering an unparalleled service to clients. We’re excited to welcome them aboard and leverage their talents to drive our continued growth and success as the business strengthens its position as a prominent player in the property market of the North East and beyond.”