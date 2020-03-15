Reacting to the news the Government has committed £93m to target pinch points on local roads, RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said:

“Extra funding for local highways maintenance is welcome as drivers continue to tell us that poor road surfaces and congestion are significant concerns. In the long term, local authorities and drivers would benefit from dedicated local roads funding in order to plan long term maintenance, so we continue to call on the Government to consider ringfencing a small proportion of existing fuel duty revenues over a five year period to give authorities more scope to plan essential works such as reducing the number of potholes, repairing road defects and investing in technology to improve road maintenance procedures.”