Graduation 2024: Critically acclaimed musician Ryan Hope receives University honour

Director, producer and musician Ryan Hope has been awarded the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate of Music by the University of Sunderland.

Ryan started his career as a runner working on music videos in London alongside DJing.

Now Ryan has since moved to California and over his career he has worked on videos for the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Zayn Malik and Pharrell Williams.

It was while working on a video for Pharrell Williams and 2 Chainz where Ryan met Ari Balouzian, his long term creative partner.

The two went on to form the award winning creative studio Appraiser. The studio has worked on key campaigns with clients like Prada, Calvin Klein and Gucci.

Ryan also makes up one third of the band Gabriels, named the band after St. Gabriels Avenue, the street he grew up on in Sunderland.

Gabriels, which is also made up of Ari Balouzian and Jacob Lusk, debuted in 2021 with their EP Love and Hate in a Different Time.

Since then, Ryan, alongside his bandmates, has released two albums and has played at Glastonbury, Coachella and Later… with Jools Holland.

Ryan received his honour at the Stadium of Light today (Thursday 11 July) during the University’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies.

On receiving the honour from the University of Sunderland, Ryan said: “I feel an immense sense of pride.

“It puts the life in every step that I do – this city. So, to get the recognition from the University is incredible.”