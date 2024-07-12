  • Fri. Jul 12th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Arts & Culture Arts and Culture Education Eduction Entertainment Entertianment

Graduation 2024: Critically acclaimed musician Ryan Hope receives University honour

ByPressoffice

Jul 12, 2024 #University of Sunderland; Ryan Hope; Honorary Doctorate of Music
2024pr078pic3

Director, producer and musician Ryan Hope has been awarded the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate of Music by the University of Sunderland.

Ryan started his career as a runner working on music videos in London alongside DJing.

Now Ryan has since moved to California and over his career he has worked on videos for the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Zayn Malik and Pharrell Williams.

It was while working on a video for Pharrell Williams and 2 Chainz where Ryan met Ari Balouzian, his long term creative partner.

The two went on to form the award winning creative studio Appraiser. The studio has worked on key campaigns with clients like Prada, Calvin Klein and Gucci.

Ryan also makes up one third of the band Gabriels, named the band after St. Gabriels Avenue, the street he grew up on in Sunderland.

Gabriels, which is also made up of Ari Balouzian and Jacob Lusk, debuted in 2021 with their EP Love and Hate in a Different Time.

Since then, Ryan, alongside his bandmates, has released two albums and has played at Glastonbury, Coachella and Later… with Jools Holland.

Ryan received his honour at the Stadium of Light today (Thursday 11 July) during the University’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies.

On receiving the honour from the University of Sunderland, Ryan said: “I feel an immense sense of pride.

“It puts the life in every step that I do – this city. So, to get the recognition from the University is incredible.”

By Pressoffice

Related Post

Education Experts Pets
World’s first major in Animal Ethics and Sustainability Leadership launches in Canada
Jul 12, 2024 mac
Education Eduction Sport Sports
Student rising stars take on SAFC
Jul 12, 2024 Pressoffice
Entertainment
Gladiator 2: The Epic Sequel Returns
Jul 12, 2024 admin

You missed

Arts & Culture Arts and Culture Education Eduction Entertainment Entertianment
Education Experts Pets
Law & Finance
Business Digital Health Newcastle North East North East News Social Sunderland