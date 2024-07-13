  • Sat. Jul 13th, 2024

What to Watch on Amazon Prime Video UK Tonight

Jul 13, 2024 #Amazon Prime

Looking for something to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK tonight? Whether you’re in the mood for a classic film, a gripping drama, or a fresh new series, we’ve got you covered with the best recommendations available right now.

Movies

  1. “Gladiator”

    • Synopsis: Russell Crowe stars as Maximus, a betrayed Roman general who seeks revenge against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery.
    • Why Watch: This epic historical drama, directed by Ridley Scott, won multiple Academy Awards and is known for its stunning visuals and powerful performances.
    • Source: TechRadar (TechRadar)

  2. “Saving Private Ryan”

    • Synopsis: Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film follows a group of soldiers during World War II on a mission to rescue Private James Ryan.
    • Why Watch: Known for its realistic portrayal of war and its emotional depth, this film is a masterpiece of modern cinema.
    • Source: TechRadar (TechRadar)

  3. “The Silence of the Lambs”

    • Synopsis: FBI trainee Clarice Starling seeks the help of imprisoned cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch another serial killer.
    • Why Watch: This psychological thriller is both chilling and captivating, featuring iconic performances by Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.
    • Source: Flicks UK (Flicks)

  4. “Taxi Driver”

    • Synopsis: Robert De Niro stars as Travis Bickle, a mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran working as a taxi driver in New York City.
    • Why Watch: Directed by Martin Scorsese, this film is a gritty, intense character study and a staple of 1970s cinema.
    • Source: TechRadar (TechRadar)

  5. “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

    • Synopsis: Johnny Depp stars as a barber who returns to London to seek vengeance against the judge who wronged him, while opening a gruesome barber shop.
    • Why Watch: This musical thriller directed by Tim Burton combines dark humor, fantastic music, and striking visuals.
    • Source: TechRadar (TechRadar)

TV Series

  1. “Invincible”

    • Synopsis: Mark Grayson, a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, discovers his own powers and the dark secrets behind them.
    • Why Watch: This animated series offers a unique and mature take on the superhero genre, with compelling characters and a gripping storyline.
    • Source: Rotten Tomatoes (Columns)

  2. “Good Omens”

    • Synopsis: An angel and a demon team up to prevent the apocalypse in this adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel.
    • Why Watch: With its witty script, strong performances from Michael Sheen and David Tennant, and a unique blend of humor and fantasy, this series is a must-watch.
    • Source: Shortlist (Shortlist)

  3. “The Wheel of Time”

    • Synopsis: Set in a world where magic exists but only women can use it, the series follows Moiraine as she embarks on a dangerous journey with five young men and women.
    • Why Watch: This fantasy epic, based on the book series by Robert Jordan, offers a rich world and complex characters that will captivate any fan of the genre.
    • Source: Shortlist (Shortlist)

  4. “Bosch”

    • Synopsis: LAPD detective Harry Bosch investigates various crimes while dealing with his own personal demons.
    • Why Watch: This crime drama is known for its solid storytelling, well-drawn characters, and gritty realism.
    • Source: Rotten Tomatoes (Columns)

  5. “The Man in the High Castle”

    • Synopsis: In an alternate history where the Axis powers won World War II, this series explores life under totalitarian rule and the resistance movement against it.
    • Why Watch: Based on Philip K. Dick’s novel, this series offers a thought-provoking and visually stunning look at an alternate reality.
    • Source: Shortlist (Shortlist)

New Releases

  1. “My Spy: The Eternal City”

    • Synopsis: The sequel to the family-friendly action-comedy, featuring a CIA agent and a young girl.
    • Why Watch: This movie blends humor and action, making it a fun watch for the whole family.
    • Source: Flicks UK (Flicks)

  2. “Betty La Fea: The Story Continues”

    • Synopsis: The beloved telenovela returns with new episodes, continuing the story of Betty’s life and adventures.
    • Why Watch: This series is a fan-favorite, offering drama, romance, and plenty of twists.
    • Source: TechRadar (TechRadar)​​ (Flicks)

  3. “The Serpent Queen: Season 2”

    • Synopsis: The historical drama series returns, focusing on the intrigues and power struggles of the French court.
    • Why Watch: With its rich historical detail and captivating plot, this series is perfect for fans of period dramas.
    • Source: Flicks UK (Flicks)

These selections offer a diverse mix of genres and styles, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy tonight on Amazon Prime Video UK. Happy viewing!

