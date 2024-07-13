What to Watch on Amazon Prime Video UK Tonight

Looking for something to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK tonight? Whether you’re in the mood for a classic film, a gripping drama, or a fresh new series, we’ve got you covered with the best recommendations available right now.

Movies

“Gladiator” Synopsis : Russell Crowe stars as Maximus, a betrayed Roman general who seeks revenge against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery.

Why Watch : This epic historical drama, directed by Ridley Scott, won multiple Academy Awards and is known for its stunning visuals and powerful performances.

"Saving Private Ryan" Synopsis : Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film follows a group of soldiers during World War II on a mission to rescue Private James Ryan.

Why Watch : Known for its realistic portrayal of war and its emotional depth, this film is a masterpiece of modern cinema.

"The Silence of the Lambs" Synopsis : FBI trainee Clarice Starling seeks the help of imprisoned cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch another serial killer.

Why Watch : This psychological thriller is both chilling and captivating, featuring iconic performances by Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

"Taxi Driver" Synopsis : Robert De Niro stars as Travis Bickle, a mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran working as a taxi driver in New York City.

Why Watch : Directed by Martin Scorsese, this film is a gritty, intense character study and a staple of 1970s cinema.

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" Synopsis : Johnny Depp stars as a barber who returns to London to seek vengeance against the judge who wronged him, while opening a gruesome barber shop.

Why Watch : This musical thriller directed by Tim Burton combines dark humor, fantastic music, and striking visuals.

: This musical thriller directed by Tim Burton combines dark humor, fantastic music, and striking visuals. Source: TechRadar​ ( TechRadar )

TV Series

“Invincible” Synopsis : Mark Grayson, a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, discovers his own powers and the dark secrets behind them.

Why Watch : This animated series offers a unique and mature take on the superhero genre, with compelling characters and a gripping storyline.

"Good Omens" Synopsis : An angel and a demon team up to prevent the apocalypse in this adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel.

Why Watch : With its witty script, strong performances from Michael Sheen and David Tennant, and a unique blend of humor and fantasy, this series is a must-watch.

"The Wheel of Time" Synopsis : Set in a world where magic exists but only women can use it, the series follows Moiraine as she embarks on a dangerous journey with five young men and women.

Why Watch : This fantasy epic, based on the book series by Robert Jordan, offers a rich world and complex characters that will captivate any fan of the genre.

"Bosch" Synopsis : LAPD detective Harry Bosch investigates various crimes while dealing with his own personal demons.

Why Watch : This crime drama is known for its solid storytelling, well-drawn characters, and gritty realism.

"The Man in the High Castle" Synopsis : In an alternate history where the Axis powers won World War II, this series explores life under totalitarian rule and the resistance movement against it.

Why Watch : Based on Philip K. Dick's novel, this series offers a thought-provoking and visually stunning look at an alternate reality.

: Based on Philip K. Dick’s novel, this series offers a thought-provoking and visually stunning look at an alternate reality. Source: Shortlist​ ( Shortlist )

New Releases

“My Spy: The Eternal City” Synopsis : The sequel to the family-friendly action-comedy, featuring a CIA agent and a young girl.

Why Watch : This movie blends humor and action, making it a fun watch for the whole family.

"Betty La Fea: The Story Continues" Synopsis : The beloved telenovela returns with new episodes, continuing the story of Betty's life and adventures.

Why Watch : This series is a fan-favorite, offering drama, romance, and plenty of twists.

"The Serpent Queen: Season 2" Synopsis : The historical drama series returns, focusing on the intrigues and power struggles of the French court.

Why Watch : With its rich historical detail and captivating plot, this series is perfect for fans of period dramas.

: With its rich historical detail and captivating plot, this series is perfect for fans of period dramas. Source: Flicks UK​ ( Flicks )

These selections offer a diverse mix of genres and styles, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy tonight on Amazon Prime Video UK. Happy viewing!