GRAFFITI grannies and grandads have been daubing the walls in tags and murals at their care home in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Residents at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, picked up spray cans to exercise their artistic sides as part of a creative workshop run by staff.

Among those to give graffiti a go for the first time was grandmother-of-one Joyce Baxtrem, 90, who dubbed herself and fellow residents “the masked graffiti grannies gang” after seeing everyone in their protective masks, aprons and gloves.

Fellow resident, grandmother of five and great grandmother to eight, Carol Coppinger, 88, jokingly said: “Are we breaking the law by doing graffiti? I’ve made it all the way to 88 and never broke the law before and this is what happens when you come to live in a care home.”

Resident Joyce Tibbett, 86, a grandmother of 10 and great grandmother to 24, said the activity “was good for relieving stress.”

And the final member of the “graffiti grannies gang” Dot Pailing, 75, who has two grandchildren and is set to become a great grandmother in October, said: “This is not the first time I’ve used spray paint. I used to do crafts and would decorate bottles and sell them.”

On a separate day, the care home’s gentleman picked up the spray cans, coming up with their own tags and artworks.

Donald Ingledew, 90, chose “Don.1” to sign off his graffiti. He said: “It seemed appropriate as Donald doesn’t go with the graffiti scene.”

For Walter Ross, 88, the activity brought back happy memories of DIY on his house and garden. He said: “It reminded me of the time I coated the fence with creosote. I wish I could do it again in bright colours.”

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the spray-painting activity. It was something different that they had never done before.

“You’re never too old to discover something new and we’re always looking for ways for residents to expand their experiences and learn new skills to keep them active and fulfilled.

“Now the weather has improved, as we move towards summer, it was a great opportunity to explore their creative sides outside.

“The residents spray painted several boards which have been mounted on the care home walls. And they created smaller artworks that have been framed and are now hanging in their bedrooms. The residents said it looked misty so we have called the graffiti “Colours in the Mist” and displayed them for everyone to enjoy.”