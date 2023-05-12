The summer is a time for sun, fun, and laughter. Whether it’s lounging on the beach with friends or hosting a backyard BBQ, summer is the perfect time to share a good joke and bring a smile to someone’s face. So, we’ve compiled a list of great clean jokes for summer that are sure to get everyone laughing.

First on our list is a classic dad joke: “Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.” This silly but clever joke is sure to get a chuckle out of everyone in the room, especially any science lovers. And while it may be a groaner, it’s harmless and perfect for a summer day spent with family or friends.

Another great clean joke for summer is a play on words: “I used to be a lifeguard, but I was fired. Apparently, taking illegal dives is frowned upon.” This joke is not only funny but also relatable to anyone who has ever worked a summer job. It’s sure to break the ice and get the conversation flowing at any summer gathering.

The next joke on our list is perfect for a hot summer day: “Why did the ice cream truck break down? Because it had a Rocky Road.” This punny joke is simple but effective and is sure to get some laughs from those with a sweet tooth and a sense of humor. So, the next time you hear the familiar tune of an ice cream truck, make sure to share this joke and brighten someone’s day.

Summer is also the perfect time for outdoor activities, and this next joke is sure to bring some laughs to any game of volleyball or beach soccer: “What do you call a lazy kangaroo? A pouch potato.” This joke is not only funny but also a great conversation starter. It’s sure to get everyone in the group sharing their favorite animal puns and jokes.

Another play on words and sure to get a chuckle is “Why don’t seagulls fly by the bay? Because then they’d be bagels!” This joke is silly and perfect for a beach day spent with friends or family. It’s a great way to lighten the mood and brings a playful sense of humor to any summer gathering.

No list of great clean jokes for summer would be complete without a nod to the classic joke about hot dogs: “Why do hot dogs scream when you put them in the pan? Because they’re Frankfurters!” This joke is timeless and is sure to get some chuckles from anyone who loves a good BBQ. It’s a perfect joke to share while grilling up some hot dogs at a summer picnic or gathering.

Finally, there’s the classic watermelon joke: “What did one watermelon say to the other watermelon? You’re one in a melon!” This joke is simple but effective, and it’s sure to get a smile from anyone who loves fresh fruit and a silly sense of humor. It’s a perfect joke to share while enjoying a summer picnic or BBQ with friends.

In conclusion, there are plenty of great clean jokes for summer that are sure to get everyone laughing. Whether it’s a classic dad joke or a silly pun, a good joke is the perfect way to break the ice and bring a playful sense of humor to any summer gathering. So, pick your favorite joke, share it with friends or family, and enjoy all the fun and laughter that summer has to offer.