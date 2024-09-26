Great Vaping Jokes…

Here are some vape jokes for you:

Why did the vape break up with the cigarette?

It found someone who gave it more clouds! What did the vape say to the smoker?

“Come on, let’s clear the air!” I tried to tell my vape a joke…

But it went over its head in a cloud of smoke! Why do vapers make terrible secret agents?

Because they’re always blowing their cover! My friend asked if I could fix his vape…

I told him I’ll give it a shot but no promises! Why do vapers love math?

Because they’re all about the ohms and resistance! Vaping in the rain is pointless.

You’ll just be mist! I tried to make my vape invisible,

but it just went up in smoke!

Hope these bring a little humor to your day!