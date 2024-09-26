Great Vaping Jokes…

Here are some vape jokes for you:
- Why did the vape break up with the cigarette?
It found someone who gave it more clouds!
- What did the vape say to the smoker?
“Come on, let’s clear the air!”
- I tried to tell my vape a joke…
But it went over its head in a cloud of smoke!
- Why do vapers make terrible secret agents?
Because they’re always blowing their cover!
- My friend asked if I could fix his vape…
I told him I’ll give it a shot but no promises!
- Why do vapers love math?
Because they’re all about the ohms and resistance!
- Vaping in the rain is pointless.
You’ll just be mist!
- I tried to make my vape invisible,
but it just went up in smoke!
Hope these bring a little humor to your day!