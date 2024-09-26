  • Thu. Sep 26th, 2024

Jokes For Today….

Sure! Here are some jokes for you:

  1. Why don’t skeletons fight each other? They don’t have the guts.
  2. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.
  3. What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta.
  4. Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants? In case he got a hole in one.
  5. Why can’t you give Elsa a balloon? Because she’ll let it go.
  6. Why don’t oysters share their pearls? Because they’re shellfish.
  7. What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear.
  8. Why don’t eggs tell jokes? Because they might crack up.

Hope they cracked you up!

