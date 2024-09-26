Jokes For Today….

Sure! Here are some jokes for you:
- Why don’t skeletons fight each other? They don’t have the guts.
- Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.
- What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta.
- Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants? In case he got a hole in one.
- Why can’t you give Elsa a balloon? Because she’ll let it go.
- Why don’t oysters share their pearls? Because they’re shellfish.
- What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear.
- Why don’t eggs tell jokes? Because they might crack up.
Hope they cracked you up!