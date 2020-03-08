Employees and partners at Greaves West & Ayre are celebrating the success of three colleagues who have attained their chartered accountant qualifications.

Anna Spowart, Sarah Strathdee and Kim Turnbull, have all passed a series of demanding examinations in financial management, auditing, business strategy and taxation set by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and

Wales (ICAEW) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS).

The success of three women at the leading Chartered Accountancy firm coincides with International Women’s Day and the ICAEW’s centenary campaign marking the admittance of its first female member.

Speaking about their achievement, the trio said: “We are really happy to have completed this tough qualification, it’s by far the hardest period of study any of us have done.

“The support from the partners and our GWA colleagues has been outstanding and we know that their assistance and encouragement has helped us with our success.”

The ICAS and ICAEW Chartered Accountants qualifications are two of the most advanced learning and professional development programmes available and are highly valued worldwide for the expertise and training they provide.

Chartered Accountants are required to continue their professional development and keep skills up to date, are bound by a Code of Ethics and subject to disciplinary procedures.

Colin Frame, Managing Partner at GWA, said: “On behalf of everyone at GWA, I would like to congratulate our fabulous female trio on achieving Chartered status.

“Coming so close to International Women’s Day it gives us the opportunity to highlight the advancement of women within the profession. Even with almost half of our professional fee earning employees being female, we will strive to ensure we maintain a diverse workforce.

“Training the next generation of accountants is an important responsibility and is something that GWA takes very seriously. We are all extremely proud of Kim, Anna and Sarah’s achievements. I know they have a bright future with GWA.”