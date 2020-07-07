0800 Repair, part of Pacifica Group, is gearing up for an increase in demand for its services, including home insulation, eco-friendly boilers, and heat pumps, to support the government’s £2bn Green Home Grant scheme.

The company, which is based in Houghton-le-Spring, currently has a workforce of around 200 and estimates increasing its headcount by 20 per cent to help deliver the scheme.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak is due to announce plans for the scheme in a statement tomorrow, which is designed to help cut carbon emissions in England.

Homeowners will receive vouchers of up to £5,000 for energy-saving home improvements, including loft, wall and floor insulation, eco-friendly boilers and heat pumps.

Due to go live in September, the scheme is predicted to also save households up to £600 a year on energy bills.

It is part of a wider package of measures to help the UK move towards becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and also include £1billion for improving public buildings and social housing.

0800 Repair is a division of Pacifica Home Services, which delivers specialist domestic energy services for heating, plumbing, renewables and insulation. Undertaking around 15,000 services and repairs each year.

Pacifica Home Services, annually, completes 10,000 heating installations and 10,000 insulation installations working in the utility, new build and social housing markets.

Phil Pallister, Managing Director of 0800 Repair, said: “The Green Homes Grant scheme is a win-win for the environment, householders and our industry. It will support thousands of jobs in our sector, with the potential to generate more as the public take up these grants, which will improve the sustainability of their properties and reduce carbon emissions.

“We already have a large team undertaking these kinds of projects, but there is real potential to grow our workforce and create new jobs in the North East as we support homeowners and our social housing customers.”